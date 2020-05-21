Eagle feathers: a symbol of accomplishment delivered to Native graduates at home this year

Savannah and her sister, Selena Kills Small, moved to Lincoln three years ago to live with their mom. Their mom struggles with addiction, and when she had a relapse, Selena moved out and Savannah tried to keep things together, working, paying the bills, going to school.

Ultimately, her mom had to leave, Savannah said, and she moved in with Yellow Eyes because she wanted to stay and graduate.

“I love Lincoln High School and I love all the teachers and all my friends,” she said. “I want to go to college.”

She plans to go to Southeast Community College before transferring to a four-year college. She’s interested in biology or psychology; she’s not sure which yet.

The eagle feather and the small ceremony Thursday were symbolic, she said, important, acknowledging the obstacles she’d overcome, the work she did to graduate.

“It’s meaningful in our culture,” she said. “A milestone. Something sacred given to you.”

It’s also a way to inspire other young Native students to keep going, to graduate, she said, something she hopes wearing her eagle feather will do.