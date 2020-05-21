Eagle feathers: a symbol of accomplishment delivered to Native graduates at home this year

In a small, grassy spot between two red-brick apartment buildings, two cultures shared the space Thursday afternoon.
Savannah Kills Small represented them both: a graduating senior at Lincoln High School, and a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe.
A young woman in her cap and gown surrounded by all the trappings of graduation — red balloons and congratulatory signs, sandwiches and cake.
A young woman with an eagle feather — a symbol of strength and honor, support and tradition — receiving a blessing from a Native elder.
“We hold our youth in esteem,” said Michael W. Wolfe Sr., who performs ceremonies each year to present Native seniors with eagle feathers. “When they (achieve) something like graduation, to us, that’s incredible.”
The eagle feather is a traditional way to honor graduating seniors for their accomplishment, to show them support, to offer a blessing for mind, body and spirit as they move on.
This is the fourth year Lincoln Public Schools has allowed seniors to wear the eagle feathers on their cap during graduation ceremonies. Native families had for years asked LPS to allow them to practice the tradition, and for years administrators denied the request, fearing it would be unfair to other students not allowed to wear cultural symbols.
That changed four years ago after a meeting between Indian Center and LPS officials, who agreed to a three-year pilot program that would allow the eagle feathers at graduation as part of an incentive to encourage students to graduate.
This is the first year the program is a permanent feature of LPS graduation.
It’s also the first year there won’t be a graduation ceremony, at least in May, while restrictions remain in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. And that means Native advocates and the elders couldn’t honor the graduates at a ceremony, as they have the past three years. LPS graduation has been rescheduled to July 26.
So the elders and the LPS Native advocates decided to come to the graduates, delivering 48 eagle feathers over the next week to each student's home, gathering outside, maintaining social distance, keeping gatherings small.
Michelle Yellow Eyes, who opened her home to Savannah after her mom left Lincoln and she decided to stay and finish high school, said the eagle feather ceremony is important for Native students, who have fallen through the cracks and as a demographic have one of the lowest graduation rates nationally.
“It’s super important,” she said. “It’s an honor and represents a space where we walk in two worlds.”
It honors Savannah, she said, and the struggles she had to overcome to get to graduation.
Savannah and her sister, Selena Kills Small, moved to Lincoln three years ago to live with their mom. Their mom struggles with addiction, and when she had a relapse, Selena moved out and Savannah tried to keep things together, working, paying the bills, going to school.
Ultimately, her mom had to leave, Savannah said, and she moved in with Yellow Eyes because she wanted to stay and graduate.
“I love Lincoln High School and I love all the teachers and all my friends,” she said. “I want to go to college.”
She plans to go to Southeast Community College before transferring to a four-year college. She’s interested in biology or psychology; she’s not sure which yet.
The eagle feather and the small ceremony Thursday were symbolic, she said, important, acknowledging the obstacles she’d overcome, the work she did to graduate.
“It’s meaningful in our culture,” she said. “A milestone. Something sacred given to you.”
It’s also a way to inspire other young Native students to keep going, to graduate, she said, something she hopes wearing her eagle feather will do.
Their culture is important to Savannah and her sister, something instilled in them by their great grandmother when they were very young and living in a town on the outskirts of the Pine Ridge reservation.
“She’d be proud,” said Selena. “She’d be really proud.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.