Leymah Gbowee, Liberian peace activist, social worker and women’s rights advocate, will present “Mighty Be Our Powers: Building Women, Building Peace” at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
The free public lecture is the second event in the 2019-20 E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues. The lecture was originally scheduled for Oct. 1 but was rescheduled due to travel issues. All tickets distributed for the Oct. 1 date will be honored Oct. 2.
To order tickets, go to http://liedcenter.org/enthompsonforum or call the Lied Center box office at 402-472-4747. The forum is general admission, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis.