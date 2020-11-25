During pandemic, hundreds studying at UNL without ever stepping foot in the U.S.

"Giving that reinforcement through early interactions and advising helps them make that connection as soon as possible," Danao said, "which helps them join the group and flourish."

Even those efforts were upended by COVID.

As the semester neared, instead of moving into an off-campus apartment, Cancio found herself scrambling to find travel from Davao City in the south to Manila in the north, where the U.S. Embassy is located, so she could get a student visa.

Because of a nationwide quarantine, however, that became impossible, and Cancio said she began to panic, thinking she would lose her spot, until UNL made the all-online option available.

Now, Cancio can watch recordings of her classes, but says she prefers to be online when the class is taking place, helping her feel like a part of it all even from thousands of miles away.

"What I like about the setup, especially being enrolled in online classes, is you can see the professor and other students in the class," Cancio said. "You get to see people at the same time and can get feedback and share comments."

Zhang, who is also taking classes in the Department of Food Science and Technology, said he also tries to be online when classes are in session.