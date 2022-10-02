Duncan not running for reelection to school board, will co-chair Lincoln businessman's campaign

Connie Duncan will not seek reelection next year to the Lincoln Board of Education after two terms representing District 2.

Instead, Duncan will serve as the co-chair of the campaign for Piyush Srivastav, a Lincoln businessman and community leader who announced his candidacy for the District 2 seat Sunday.

Srivastav, 56, is the founder and president of NAQS Environmental Experts, a Lincoln-based environmental consulting firm that advises national and international companies. He previously served as the chair of the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools and was involved in the creation of The Career Academy.

"Lincoln is fortunate to have safe, high-quality public schools and I am proud to be an LPS parent. I want to be a part of the school board to protect and strengthen our schools and ensure all our students, parents and teachers have the resources they need to succeed," Srivastav said.

In an interview with the Journal Star, Duncan said she always intended to serve for only two terms after she was first elected in 2015. But it was only about a year ago that she knew for sure she wasn't going to run and started scouting out others who could run to represent south Lincoln.

"Eight years and two terms is a good amount of time to give back to your community, " said Duncan, the vice president of philanthropy at the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. "Fresh eyes are always good."

She said she stands behind Srivastav as someone who is a "tireless advocate for educating" all children.

"His experience, dedication and passion is unrivaled. I am proud to support him," she said in a statement.

Srivastav moved to the United States from India in 1989. He and his wife Aradhna have two daughters, one who graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School and another who is a freshman there.

He currently serves on the board of directors for the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's Air Pollution Control Advisory board. He also previously served on the advisory board for the Southeast Community College Entrepreneurship Center.

"I'm always about giving back to the community, and there is no better organization than LPS to give back to," Srivastav told the Journal Star.

Duncan, a Republican, won a second term in 2019 representing District 2, which covers portions of south-central and eastern Lincoln. She is the vice president of the board and has served as president twice.

Srivastav, 56, will run as a Democrat in the officially nonpartisan election, with the primary set for April 2023.