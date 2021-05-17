 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duncan elected Board of Education president for upcoming year
0 comments
editor's pick

Duncan elected Board of Education president for upcoming year

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Don Mayhew

Don Mayhew has been on the Lincoln Board of Education since 2001 and is ESU 18 board president. He is a database administrator, real estate investor and restaurant owner.

 Courtesy photo

Connie Duncan will serve as Lincoln Board of Education president in the upcoming year, the second time she's held that role.

The board unanimously elected Duncan, who is in her second term representing south-central Lincoln's District 2, at its organizational meeting Monday. She was previously board president in 2018.

A former Lincoln Public Schools teacher, Duncan is vice president of philanthropy at the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

Danek, Mayhew fend off challengers as all four incumbents win reelection to Lincoln school board

Longtime District 7 board member Don Mayhew was elected vice president. 

The two succeed Kathy Danek and Bob Rauner, who served as president and vice president, respectively, over the past year.

Barb Baier was elected president of the Education Service Unit, which oversees much of the district’s evaluation and assessment work, while Annie Mumgaard was reelected as vice president of the ESU.

The board also reappointed Sarah Salem, LPS director of continuous improvement and professional learning, as ESU administrator.

Northeast Community College waiving tuition costs for summer courses
'Bay High' — LPS, Rabble Mill partnering on new focus program centered around content creation, digital media
Name recommendations for Northwest High, Robinson Elementary move forward
+1 
Connie Duncan

Connie Duncan, Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education, District 2.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mystic Aquarium gets 5 Beluga whales from Canada

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter/Night content coordinator

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News