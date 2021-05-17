Duncan elected Board of Education president for upcoming year

Connie Duncan will serve as Lincoln Board of Education president in the upcoming year, the second time she's held that role.

The board unanimously elected Duncan, who is in her second term representing south-central Lincoln's District 2, at its organizational meeting Monday. She was previously board president in 2018.

A former Lincoln Public Schools teacher, Duncan is vice president of philanthropy at the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

Longtime District 7 board member Don Mayhew was elected vice president.

The two succeed Kathy Danek and Bob Rauner, who served as president and vice president, respectively, over the past year.

Barb Baier was elected president of the Education Service Unit, which oversees much of the district’s evaluation and assessment work, while Annie Mumgaard was reelected as vice president of the ESU.

The board also reappointed Sarah Salem, LPS director of continuous improvement and professional learning, as ESU administrator.

