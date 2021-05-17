Duncan elected Board of Education president for upcoming year

Connie Duncan will serve as Lincoln Board of Education president in the upcoming year, the second time she's held that role.
The board unanimously elected Duncan, who is in her second term representing south-central Lincoln's District 2, at its organizational meeting Monday. She was previously board president in 2018.
A former Lincoln Public Schools teacher, Duncan is vice president of philanthropy at the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.
Longtime District 7 board member Don Mayhew was elected vice president.
The two succeed Kathy Danek and Bob Rauner, who served as president and vice president, respectively, over the past year.
Barb Baier was elected president of the Education Service Unit, which oversees much of the district’s evaluation and assessment work, while Annie Mumgaard was reelected as vice president of the ESU.
The board also reappointed Sarah Salem, LPS director of continuous improvement and professional learning, as ESU administrator.
'Bay High' — LPS, Rabble Mill partnering on new focus program centered around content creation, digital media
Each Lincoln school's ranking in state evaluations
LPS
Adams Elementary
Arnold Elementary
Beattie Elementary
Belmont Elementary
Brownell Elementary
Calvert Elementary
Campbell Elementary
Cavett Elementary
Clinton Elementary
Eastridge Elementary
Elliott Elementary
Everett Elementary
Fredstrom Elementary
Hartley Elementary
Hill Elementary
Holmes Elementary
Humann Elementary
Huntington Elementary
Kahoa Elementary
Kloefkorn Elementary
Kooser Elementary
Lakeview Elementary
Maxey Elementary
McPhee Elementary
Meadow Lane Elementary
Morley Elementary
Norwood Park Elementary
Pershing Elementary
Prescott Elementary
Pyrtle Elementary
Randolph Elementary
Riley Elementary
Roper Elementary
Rousseau Elementary
Saratoga Elementary
Sheridan Elementary
West Lincoln Elementary
Wysong Elementary
Zeman Elementary
Culler Middle School
Dawes Middle School
Goodrich Middle School
Irving Middle School
Lefler Middle School
Lux Middle School
Mickle Middle School
Moore Middle School
Park Middle School
Pound Middle School
Schoo Middle School
Scott Middle School
Lincoln East
Lincoln High
North Star
Northeast
Southeast
Southwest
State of Nebraska
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack