Citing academic and behavioral progress, the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools named the Don Sherrill Education Center this year's Inspire School of the Year.

The annual award honors one LPS school for their efforts in student achievement, improvement and innovation, teamwork and community. The Foundation for LPS also honors one student and staff member from each school who are an inspiration in their school and community.

Don Sherrill, the district's program for elementary students with severe behavioral problems, was noted for helping students become more confident in the classroom.

Principal Cindy Vodicka said the school has improved in a number of areas the school identified in 2016, including targeted classroom instruction, social-emotional learning and therapeutic services.

"We have seen students’ academic skills grow tremendously, including their confidence in themselves. This also has had a positive impact on their behavior," Principal Cindy Vodicka said. "Grade-level work begins to feel manageable to the students and a positive mind set of 'I can try this' becomes the norm."

Don Sherrill, which was honored during a Friday ceremony, will receive a monetary prize for a special project of its choosing.