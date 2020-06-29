Doane University to expand cannabis studies program this fall

The new cannabis studies program will gives students a new slate of seven elective classes — from the "History of Cannabis" to the "Agronomy of Hemp," to courses on "Medicinal Cannabis" or "Cannabis Testing Methods."

"There are so many fields in this industry that need to be covered in-depth," Holmes said. "It's absolutely critical we offer these types of courses because they loan more academic credibility to the student through their transcripts or qualifications when they go to get jobs."

The courses, which will each allow students to earn three credit hours, were carefully selected and balanced between entry-level and more intermediate-level courses that cover both the science and social science aspects of cannabis, Holmes said, and will be taught by a handful of faculty with backgrounds in biology, chemistry, agriculture and history.

And, based on the demand, Doane could add multiple sections of each class beginning this fall, Holmes added.

The leap from MOOC to on-campus elective offering could pave the way for further expansion of Doane's cannabis studies program.

Holmes said she's planning to put a proposal for a full degree program before the Faculty Council later this fall that could create a cannabis studies major program in time for the 2021-22 school year.