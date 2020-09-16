Doane to host commencement for May graduates

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doane University will honor its May graduates this weekend, months after commencement ceremonies were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After postponing the May 9 ceremony, Doane will split its commencement into two ceremonies Sunday.

Both ceremonies — one for May graduates from Doane's Crete campus at 10 a.m. and another for nontraditional and graduate students at 1 p.m. — will both take place at Al Papik Field.

Each graduate can have up to four family members as guests. Masks are required during the socially distanced event.

Doane expects about 45% of its May graduates will take part in the ceremony. The liberal arts college in Crete awarded degrees to 450 students in May.

