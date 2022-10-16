Doane to discount tuition to community college graduates who pursue 4-year degree

Students who graduate with an associate’s degree from two Nebraska community colleges will be eligible to transfer to Doane University to pursue a bachelor’s degree at a reduced cost.
Under the “A’s to B’s” partnership, Southeast Community College and Northeast Community College graduates who enroll in an undergraduate program at Doane’s residential campus in Crete can qualify for a $20,000 reduction in tuition.
That would reduce the baseline tuition cost from roughly $39,000 to $19,000 for Southeast and Northeast students who graduate with a two-year degree and want to finish a four-year degree.
Once enrolled at Doane, the transfer students could apply for federal financial aid or other scholarships to further reduce the cost of attendance, a Doane spokeswoman said.
Graduates of Southeast and Northeast who opt to continue their education at Doane’s campuses in Lincoln or Omaha, or in online classes, will be eligible for a 15% discount on tuition, which would put the cost in line with what they paid to attend a community college, the liberal arts university said.
The total cost for students attending Southeast in 2022-23 is $14,000, while the cost of attending Northeast before scholarships or financial aid is roughly $14,400 for the 2022-23 school year.
Doane President Roger Hughes, SCC President Paul Illich, and Northeast President Leah Barrett signed the agreements in late September. The program went into effect immediately, a news release said.
Hughes said the agreements give community college students “a clear, concise route to attaining a bachelor’s degree at Doane.”
Although transfer agreements between community colleges and other public and private institutions have become increasingly common, the “A’s to B’s” program offers additional opportunities to students from Southeast and Northeast.
After earning an associate’s degree, transfer students can get early advising from Doane faculty and take part in orientation programs before arriving on campus.
They can also take part in athletics and performing arts at Doane, under the terms of the agreement.
Barrett said offering reduced tuition “creates a more affordable approach for” Northeast students to obtain a bachelor’s degree.
“It also serves as a wonderful example of our focus on guided pathways in meeting our mission of helping graduates in several program areas achieve their college completion goals,” she said.
Illich said providing a pathway for students to continue their education at Doane is further proof of the open access mission of Southeast and other community colleges.
“That’s what makes us truly open access, and that’s what I think about as we sign this institutional agreement,” he said, “those pathways we’re sharing to our students who want a bachelor’s degree and the benefits that come with it.”
Breaking down Nebraska's colleges and universities
Bellevue University
Bellevue University, Bellevue
Pell grant students: 42%
Students with federal loans: 39%
Average annual cost: $15,616
8-year graduation rate: 46%
Median debt: $20,865
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 29%
Average earnings after 10 years: $56,762
Courtesy photo
Bryan College of Health Sciences
Bryan College of Health Sciences, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 38%
Students with federal loans: 74%
Average annual cost: $26,122
8-year graduation rate: 76%
Median debt: $26,060
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 47%
Average earnings after 10 years: $59,446
Geoff Johnson, Bryan College of Health Sciences Facebook page
Central Community College
Central Community College, Grand Island
Pell grant students: 51%
Students with federal loans: 33%
Average annual cost: $8,235
8-year graduation rate: 48%
Median debt: $7,250
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 40%
Average earnings after 10 years: $34,795
Central Community College Facebook page
Chadron State College
Chadron State College, Chadron
Pell grant students: 39%
Students with federal loans: 57%
Average annual cost: $14,268
8-year graduation rate: 44%
Median debt: $19,295
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 36%
Average earnings after 10 years: $43,869
Courtesy photo
CHI Health School of Radiologic Technology
CHI Health School of Radiologic Technology, Omaha
Pell grant students: not listed
Students with federal loans: not listed
Average annual cost: not listed
3-year graduation rate: 93%
Median debt: not listed
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): not listed
Average earnings after 10 years: $35,526
Courtesy photo
Clarkson College
Clarkson College, Omaha
Pell grant students: 28%
Students with federal loans: 69%
Average annual cost: $20,123
8-year graduation rate: 73%
Median debt: $25,500
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 45%
Average earnings after 10 years: $59,883
Andrew Marinkovich, Clarkson College courtesy photo
College of Hair Design
College of Hair Design-Downtown, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 51%
Students with federal loans: 57%
Average annual cost: $14,025
18-month graduation rate: 61%
Median debt: $12,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 30%
Average earnings after 10 years: $22,684
College of Hair Design courtesy photo
College of Saint Mary
College of Saint Mary, Omaha
Pell grant students: 34%
Students with federal loans: 55%
Average annual cost: $14,325
8-year graduation rate: 60%
Median debt: $25,500
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 30%
Average earnings after 10 years: $48,273
Courtesy photo
Concordia University
Concordia University-Nebraska, Seward
Pell grant students: 29%
Students with federal loans: 71%
Average annual cost: $20,763
8-year graduation rate: 67%
Median debt: $26,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 48%
Average earnings after 10 years: $45,784
Courtesy photo
Creighton University
Creighton University, Omaha
Pell grant students: 13%
Students with federal loans: 51%
Average annual cost: $31,400
8-year graduation rate: 76%
Median debt: $24,369
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 49%
Average earnings after 10 years: $66,524
Courtesy photo
Doane University
Doane University, Crete
Pell grant students: 30%
Students with federal loans: 93%
Average annual cost: $26,507
8-year graduation rate: 62%
Median debt: $25,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 36%
Average earnings after 10 years: $48,203
Courtesy photo
Hastings College
Hastings College, Hastings
Pell grant students: 33%
Students with federal loans: 75%
Average annual cost: $21,670
8-year graduation rate: 59%
Median debt: $26,809
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 42%
Average earnings after 10 years: $48,198
Hastings College
Joseph's College Cosmetology
Joseph's College Cosmetology, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 78%
Students with federal loans: 88%
Average annual cost: $9,445
18-month graduation rate: 62%
Median debt: $12,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 24%
Average earnings after 10 years: $22,698
Joseph's College courtesy photo
Metro Community College
Metropolitan Community College, Omaha
Pell grant students: 42%
Students with federal loans: 16%
Average annual cost: $4,295
8-year graduation rate: 15%
Median debt: $7,891
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 23%
Average earnings after 10 years: $35,108
Courtesy photo
Midland University
Midland University, Fremont
Pell grant students: 39%
Students with federal loans: 84%
Average annual cost: $21,128
8-year graduation rate: 58%
Median debt: $26,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 36%
Average earnings after 10 years: $50,032
AP file photo
Mid-Plains Community College
Mid-Plains Community College, North Platte
Pell grant students: 39%
Students with federal loans: 31%
Average annual cost: $6,553
8-year graduation rate: 29%
Median debt: $8,885
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 36%
Average earnings after 10 years: $33,361
Mid-Plains Facebook page
Nebraska Christian College
Nebraska Christian College of Hope International University, Papillion
Pell grant students: not listed
Students with federal loans: not listed
Average annual cost: $21,372
8-year graduation rate: 40%
Median debt: not listed
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): not listed
Average earnings after 10 years: $41,202
Nebraska Christian College Facebook page
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Curtis
Pell grant students: 31%
Students with federal loans: 33%
Average annual cost: $13,108
8-year graduation rate: 49%
Median debt: $21,362
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 48%
Average earnings after 10 years: $52,360
Courtesy photo
Nebraska Indian Community College
Nebraska Indian Community College, Macy
Pell grant students: 76%
Students with federal loans: 0%
Average annual cost: $12,866
8-year graduation rate: 10%
Median debt: not listed
Began repayment after two years (making progress or paid in full): not listed
Average earnings after 10 years: not listed
Nebraska Indian Community College Facebook page
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health, Omaha
Pell grant students: 32%
Students with federal loans: 78%
Average annual cost: $25,311
8-year graduation rate: 77%
Median debt: $25,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 42%
Average earnings after 10 years: $56,533
Courtesy photo
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 33%
Students with federal loans: 71%
Average annual cost: $23,847
8-year graduation rate: 67%
Median debt: $26,966
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 44%
Average earnings after 10 years: $52,697
Nebraska Wesleyan Facebook page
Northeast Community College
Northeast Community College, Norfolk
Pell grant students: 46%
Students with federal loans: 43%
Average annual cost: $8,749
8-year graduation rate: 44%
Median debt: $11,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 41%
Average earnings after 10 years: $37,858
Northeast Community College Facebook page
Peru State College
Peru State College, Peru
Pell grant students: 52%
Students with federal loans: 68%
Average annual cost: $14,058
8-year graduation rate: 46%
Median debt: $22,119
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 24%
Average earnings after 10 years: $42,121
Journal Star file photo
Southeast Community College
Southeast Community College, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 45%
Students with federal loans: 77%
Average annual cost: $9,059
8-year graduation rate: 31%
Median debt: $4,818
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 32%
Average earnings after 10 years: $40,861
Journal Star file photo
Union College
Union College, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 43%
Students with federal loans: 87%
Average annual cost: $22,497
8-year graduation rate: 51%
Median debt: $27,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 33%
Average earnings after 10 years: $45,198
Journal Star file photo
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney
Pell grant students: 42%
Students with federal loans: 50%
Average annual cost: $16,017
8-year graduation rate: 59%
Median debt: $19,250
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 42%
Average earnings after 10 years: $46,054
Courtesy photo
University of Nebraska Medical Center
University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha
Pell grant students: not listed
Students with federal loans: not listed
Average annual cost: not listed
8-year graduation rate: 94%
Median debt: $15,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 65%
Average earnings after 10 years: $73,342
UNMC Facebook page
University of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska at Omaha, Omaha
Pell grant students: 41%
Students with federal loans: 38%
Average annual cost: $14,040
8-year graduation rate: 50%
Median debt: $19,500
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 34%
Average earnings after 10 years: $50,131
Ryan Henriksen, UNO courtesy photo
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 25%
Students with federal loans: 46%
Average annual cost: $17,208
8-year graduation rate: 68%
Median debt: $21,362
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 48%
Average earnings after 10 years: $52,360
Journal Star file photo
Wayne State College
Wayne State College, Wayne
Pell grant students: 38%
Students with federal loans: 62%
Average annual cost: $13,765
8-year graduation rate: 52%
Median debt: $20,400
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 40%
Average earnings after 10 years: $43,727
Wayne State College courtesy photo
Western Nebraska Community College
Western Nebraska Community College, Scottsbluff
Pell grant students: 46%
Students with federal loans: 19%
Average annual cost: $5,339
8-year graduation rate: 30%
Median debt: $9,203
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 37%
Average earnings after 10 years: $34,452
Western Nebraska Community College Facebook page
York College
York College, York
Pell grant students: 49%
Students with federal loans: 70%
Average annual cost: $16,961
8-year graduation rate: 49%
Median debt: $24,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 22%
Average earnings after 10 years: $33,777
York College Facebook page
