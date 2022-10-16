Doane to discount tuition to community college graduates who pursue 4-year degree

Students who graduate with an associate’s degree from two Nebraska community colleges will be eligible to transfer to Doane University to pursue a bachelor’s degree at a reduced cost.

Under the “A’s to B’s” partnership, Southeast Community College and Northeast Community College graduates who enroll in an undergraduate program at Doane’s residential campus in Crete can qualify for a $20,000 reduction in tuition.

That would reduce the baseline tuition cost from roughly $39,000 to $19,000 for Southeast and Northeast students who graduate with a two-year degree and want to finish a four-year degree.

Once enrolled at Doane, the transfer students could apply for federal financial aid or other scholarships to further reduce the cost of attendance, a Doane spokeswoman said.

Graduates of Southeast and Northeast who opt to continue their education at Doane’s campuses in Lincoln or Omaha, or in online classes, will be eligible for a 15% discount on tuition, which would put the cost in line with what they paid to attend a community college, the liberal arts university said.

The total cost for students attending Southeast in 2022-23 is $14,000, while the cost of attending Northeast before scholarships or financial aid is roughly $14,400 for the 2022-23 school year.

Doane President Roger Hughes, SCC President Paul Illich, and Northeast President Leah Barrett signed the agreements in late September. The program went into effect immediately, a news release said.

Hughes said the agreements give community college students “a clear, concise route to attaining a bachelor’s degree at Doane.”

Although transfer agreements between community colleges and other public and private institutions have become increasingly common, the “A’s to B’s” program offers additional opportunities to students from Southeast and Northeast.

After earning an associate’s degree, transfer students can get early advising from Doane faculty and take part in orientation programs before arriving on campus.

They can also take part in athletics and performing arts at Doane, under the terms of the agreement.

Barrett said offering reduced tuition “creates a more affordable approach for” Northeast students to obtain a bachelor’s degree.

“It also serves as a wonderful example of our focus on guided pathways in meeting our mission of helping graduates in several program areas achieve their college completion goals,” she said.

Illich said providing a pathway for students to continue their education at Doane is further proof of the open access mission of Southeast and other community colleges.

“That’s what makes us truly open access, and that’s what I think about as we sign this institutional agreement,” he said, “those pathways we’re sharing to our students who want a bachelor’s degree and the benefits that come with it.”