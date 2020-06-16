You are the owner of this article.
Doane to condense schedule, end semester at Thanksgiving
Doane to condense schedule, end semester at Thanksgiving

Doane University Crete

Doane University's main campus is in Crete.

Doane University will begin the fall semester as planned on Aug. 17, after calling off in-person classes during the spring semester like thousands of colleges and universities across the country.

Students who attend the liberal arts college's main campus in Crete will go to classes on a condensed schedule, with classes in session on Labor Day and during a mid-October fall break, before ending the semester on Nov. 25.

Like other institutions of higher learning, Doane hopes that by keeping students in Crete throughout the semester, it will help prevent a student from contracting COVID-19 elsewhere and bringing it back to campus.

UNL to begin semester early, online before transitioning to face-to-face classes

Doane has no plans to move classes online or offer a shortened term in December following finals week, which wraps up by Thanksgiving.

The changes to the academic calendar will not affect adult students and non-residential students at Doane's Lincoln and Omaha campuses. Those students will still begin the semester Aug. 17, but will break for Labor Day and fall break.

Doane's announcement marks the latest plan from Nebraska's colleges and universities about how to commence a new school year amid a pandemic.

Nebraska Wesleyan will start fall semester on campus, finish online

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will begin its semester online one week early before convening in-person classes on campus, and end the semester by Thanksgiving.

Students in the Nebraska State College System will start classes one week earlier than planned and finish Nov. 25, before squeezing in a three-week December term between Nov. 30-Dec. 18.

Nebraska Wesleyan University, on the other hand, will start a week earlier than planned and end on-campus classes Nov. 25 before finishing the semester with one week of online classes and one week of final exams.

Concordia University will start the semester two weeks early and end Nov. 24, while Hastings College plans to proceed without making any changes to its academic calendar.

State college system will start fall semester early, end by Thanksgiving
Nebraska State College System proposes cut for online tuition prices

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

