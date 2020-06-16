Doane to condense schedule, end semester at Thanksgiving

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Doane University will begin the fall semester as planned on Aug. 17, after calling off in-person classes during the spring semester like thousands of colleges and universities across the country.

Students who attend the liberal arts college's main campus in Crete will go to classes on a condensed schedule, with classes in session on Labor Day and during a mid-October fall break, before ending the semester on Nov. 25.

Like other institutions of higher learning, Doane hopes that by keeping students in Crete throughout the semester, it will help prevent a student from contracting COVID-19 elsewhere and bringing it back to campus.

Doane has no plans to move classes online or offer a shortened term in December following finals week, which wraps up by Thanksgiving.

The changes to the academic calendar will not affect adult students and non-residential students at Doane's Lincoln and Omaha campuses. Those students will still begin the semester Aug. 17, but will break for Labor Day and fall break.

Doane's announcement marks the latest plan from Nebraska's colleges and universities about how to commence a new school year amid a pandemic.