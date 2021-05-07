Doane taps college football coach, Crawford native as next president

A search committee assigned with finding Doane University's next president looked to the gridiron of all places.

Doane's Board of Trustees approved Roger Hughes, the head football coach at Florida's Stetson University who also coached at Princeton, as the Crete university's 13th president at a Friday meeting.

Hughes, a Crawford native, succeeds Jacque Carter, who stepped down as president last June. Hughes will begin June 1.

A 1982 graduate of Doane, Hughes earned his master's degree and Ph.D. at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and his academic work focused on sports medicine and athletic performance.

Hughes was hired in 2011 to head up the football program at Stetson University, which is in Deland, Florida. That followed a successful stint at Princeton University, where Hughes was the head coach from 2000-2009, leading the Tigers to an Ivy League championship in 2006.

"I am excited about this opportunity and about Doane's future," Hughes said, noting the school's intimate setting and liberal arts pedigree. "My life has been devoted to helping young people become leaders and the best version of themselves."