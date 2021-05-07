Doane taps college football coach, Crawford native as next president

A search committee assigned with finding Doane University's next president looked to the gridiron of all places.
Doane's Board of Trustees approved Roger Hughes, the head football coach at Florida's Stetson University who also coached at Princeton, as the Crete university's 13th president at a Friday meeting.
Hughes, a Crawford native, succeeds Jacque Carter, who stepped down as president last June. Hughes will begin June 1.
A 1982 graduate of Doane, Hughes earned his master's degree and Ph.D. at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and his academic work focused on sports medicine and athletic performance.
Hughes was hired in 2011 to head up the football program at Stetson University, which is in Deland, Florida. That followed a successful stint at Princeton University, where Hughes was the head coach from 2000-2009, leading the Tigers to an Ivy League championship in 2006.
"I am excited about this opportunity and about Doane's future," Hughes said, noting the school's intimate setting and liberal arts pedigree. "My life has been devoted to helping young people become leaders and the best version of themselves."
Search committee chair Paul Schelstraete said it's rare to find a football coach with a Ph.D. still pursuing a career in academia.
"They do exist," Schelstraete said in a news release. "Dr. Hughes is among them. He is an outstanding team-builder ... and is a highly capable visionary leader."
Hughes, 61, is married to Laura Hughes, a Lincoln native, and has family in Omaha and western Nebraska. Their daughter is a 2018 graduate of Doane.
"His personal connection to, and high regard for all that Doane is and can become in its next chapter is remarkable," Schelstraete said.
Breaking down Nebraska's colleges and universities
Bellevue University
Bryan College of Health Sciences
Central Community College
Chadron State College
CHI Health School of Radiologic Technology
Clarkson College
College of Hair Design
College of Saint Mary
Concordia University
Creighton University
Doane University Crete
Grace University
Hastings College
Joseph's College Cosmetology
La'James International College
Metro Community College
Midland University
Mid-Plains Community College
Nebraska Christian College
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
Nebraska Indian Community College
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Northeast Community College
Peru State College
Southeast Community College
Union College
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of Nebraska Medical Center
University of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Wayne State College
Western Nebraska Community College
York College
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225.
On Twitter @zach_hammack