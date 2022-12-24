Doane scholarship will help low-income students pursue STEM fields

A $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation will fund scholarships and paid research opportunities to Doane University students pursuing careers in STEM fields.

The Sustaining Undergraduate Classroom and Career Excellence for STEM Students Program — the SUCCESS Program — will offer assistance to academically talented students with unmet financial need.

Kris Williams, an associate professor of mathematics and the director of institutional effectiveness at Doane, said the program will help "diversify and create a more equitable STEM community."

"The SUCCESS program provides a terrific opportunity for students to break into the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics," Williams said in a news release.

Students who enroll in Doane's biology, biochemistry, chemistry, engineering, natural sciences or environmental sciences degree programs can receive annual scholarships of up to $7,800 through the program, or $31,200 over four years, beginning in 2023.

They will also live alongside other students in the program in Doane's residence halls, receive additional advising from faculty and have opportunities to do research or pursue internships.

The grant award marks the second time Doane has received funding from the National Science Foundation for the SUCCESS program.

In a previous cohort, 28 of the 38 students who received assistance through the program graduated in less than four years, with 16 of those continuing in STEM-related fields, according to Doane, and the remaining 12 pursued medicine or professional programs.

The 10 students who left the program either continued at the liberal arts college in Crete or transferred to other schools.

Applications for the 2023 cohort of SUCCESS scholars will be open until March 15, 2023, to be considered for the 2023-24 school year. Doane plans to award scholarships to 10 students annually for three years.

