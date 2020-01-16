Doane professor nominated for iHeart Radio podcast awards

“These solutions (to climate change), ultimately, are going to have to be implemented at the community and individual level.”

He added that since there is no community that is the same in the United States, problem-solving looks different for every community.

On the podcast, Laungani said he tries to make this clear to listeners and to show that climate change affects people on different levels, like religion or politics.

Part of this, he said, is why communication is so important to him. In his Climate Change Biology class at Doane, he has students explain climate change research to K-12 classrooms in order to create accessibility to science and its findings.

“When I teach students about science communication, I tell them ‘Data is great, but it will only get you so far,'" he said. "You need to play to the values of your audience.”

Communication, according to Laungani, is critical to the field of climate science and ecology.

The podcast, while its own entity, wasn’t something Laungani was searching to do. But, he said, he was able to work on his communication skills.