Doane professor nominated for iHeart Radio podcast awards

Ramesh Laungani wasn’t supposed to be here.
The native New Yorker, now an associate professor at Doane University, hadn’t planned out his rise to climate scientist, or as he puts it: scientist communicator.
The plan was always to get a doctorate, following in the footsteps of his two physician parents, but after a class in the Australian rainforest as an undergraduate student, his path changed.
Now, Laungani is a doctor of biology, as well as a co-host of an award-nominated podcast.
"Warm Regards," a podcast focused on climate change and, as Laungani puts it, shortening the gap between the public and scientists, was started in 2016 by Dr. Jacqueline Gill of the University of Maine. Languani was recruited in May 2018 through Twitter and has worked on the project ever since.
Now, after 500,000 listens since the start of the podcast, iHeart Radio has nominated "Warm Regards" with four other podcasts for "Best Green Podcast." The winner will be announced Friday in Los Angeles at the second annual iHeart Radio Podcast Awards.
“This is absolutely crazy and totally unexpected,” Laungani said. “It’s really great that iHeart (Radio) is acknowledging this specific type of genre.”
Gill, in a news release earlier this month, said the nomination of "Warm Regards" and other podcasts focusing on climate change showed a bigger conversation swirling around the topic.
“These are conversations that need to be happening," she said, "and there’s something really powerful about podcasting to help bring accessible, diverse perspectives to a broad audience.”
On the show, which is put together by producers and other scientists who are all in different states (they have weekly conference calls), guests of different backgrounds are asked to speak on the topic of climate change.
Justin Schell, producer of the podcast and director of the Shapiro Design Lab at the University of Michigan, said he loves hearing stories from people and sharing them with their listeners.
“It’s great to be part of a project where I can work and talk with so many great people involved in different facets of climate change.”
Laungani said he remembers when two teen activists -- a 10th grader from Kentucky and an eighth grader from Minnesota -- were guests on the show and he was struck by how advanced they were in their activism.
“Talking to those students was mostly inspirational but a little depressing because it was like 'What am I doing?'”
Both teens had different approaches to their communities based on need -- from supporting coal miners in Kentucky to doling out climate grades in Minnesota -- and Laungani said he thinks that is what needs to happen.
“These solutions (to climate change), ultimately, are going to have to be implemented at the community and individual level.”
He added that since there is no community that is the same in the United States, problem-solving looks different for every community.
On the podcast, Laungani said he tries to make this clear to listeners and to show that climate change affects people on different levels, like religion or politics.
Part of this, he said, is why communication is so important to him. In his Climate Change Biology class at Doane, he has students explain climate change research to K-12 classrooms in order to create accessibility to science and its findings.
“When I teach students about science communication, I tell them ‘Data is great, but it will only get you so far,'" he said. "You need to play to the values of your audience.”
Communication, according to Laungani, is critical to the field of climate science and ecology.
The podcast, while its own entity, wasn’t something Laungani was searching to do. But, he said, he was able to work on his communication skills.
“I saw this (podcast) as an effective venue for science communications,” he said. “As an educator, I always try to push my skills, because ultimately those skills are going to show up in a classroom again, right?”
For the future of this podcast, Laungani has one hope: to show that climate change is all about, well, us.
“Climate change is fundamentally a human story,” he said. “It is connecting around that humanity, along with science, that will ultimately allow us to solve the challenge on climate change.”
Laungani said he hopes more people start listening to the podcast, and ultimately understand different things about climate change.
“Fixing climate change is not about saving the planet. Fixing climate change is about saving us.”
