Doane lands on list of 'Worst Colleges for Free Speech'

The action enraged Doane’s faculty, who called the move censorship and said it violated the associate professor’s rights of academic freedom and due process.

FIRE and the National Coalition Against Censorship later sent a letter to Doane asking for it to clarify its policies regarding the long-held cornerstones of academia, but an attorney representing Doane told the organizations simply: “Doane University does not and will not comment on internal employee issues.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gomis was later reinstated, but FIRE said Doane had not gone far enough to demonstrate its commitment to academic freedom, specifically in allowing faculty and staff to choose what material -- even offensive material -- to discuss in their classrooms or display in public spaces on campus.

In a statement, Doane disputed FIRE’s characterizations: “The notion that Doane has done nothing to allay faculty’s fears they may be censored if the university finds their speech objectionable is false."

Top administrators and a faculty council have begun hammering out a new academic freedom policy better articulating the rights and responsibilities for employees, and recently has pivoted to defining the processes employees can follow if they feel the university has violated their rights, the statement added.