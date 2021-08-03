Doane joins list of universities requiring students to get a COVID vaccine

Doane University said it will require students to be vaccinated against the coronavirus before they can return to campus this month.

With its announcement, Doane joins other schools in Nebraska, including Creighton University and Nebraska Wesleyan University, that are requiring students to get a shot before the fall semester.

The decision marks a reversal for some colleges, which said earlier this year they did not plan to mandate a vaccine for the 2021-22 school year.

In an email, President Roger Hughes said Doane made "a very hard decision" after reviewing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local infection rates, as well as vaccination data.

"We felt requiring vaccination was the best way to 'get back to normal' while ensuring the highest number of positive outcomes," Hughes wrote to students on Friday.

According to a website outlining Doane's plans for the fall, students will be asked to submit a photo of their vaccination card before returning to campus for the start of the fall semester on Aug. 16.

Students can request an exemption on medical or religious grounds, but will be required to submit to routine COVID testing and quarantine if they develop symptoms.