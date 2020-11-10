Doane board approves eliminating 18 academic programs

Doane University will begin the process of shutting down 18 academic programs after the Board of Trustees approved a plan Monday evening put forward by administrators to cut costs.
The decision by the Board of Trustees comes a little more than a month after Doane announced the proposed cuts, which were part of a budget prioritization process the liberal arts college in Crete began in February.
The cuts are expected to save $3.6 million over a two- to three-year period.
While the recommendations were approved by the board, it did place a temporary suspension on cuts to allow departments to restructure and redesign programs to make them more financially sustainable. The college will also continue to accept new student enrollment into those programs and will not provide notice to any full-time faculty, according to a press release Tuesday morning.
President Jacque Carter said last month eliminating several majors and minors would help Doane address "financial struggles that made it difficult to achieve a balanced operating budget on an annual basis."
With the vote by trustees, Doane these program areas are slated for elimination: Asian studies; criminal justice; English as a second language; film and media production; gender studies; German; graphics arts and design; health and society; international studies; law, politics and society; philosophy; physics; political science; and religious studies.
Doane will also shutter its Honors Program and end its Master of Arts in Counseling.
The plan adopted by trustees also calls for merging several majors into single programs -- like biochemistry and chemistry, for example -- shifting programs like its Bachelor of Science in Nursing to online-only formats, and reducing costs in several areas, including its Grand Island location.
This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.
