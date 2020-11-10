Doane board approves eliminating 18 academic programs

Doane University will begin the process of shutting down 18 academic programs after the Board of Trustees approved a plan Monday evening put forward by administrators to cut costs.

The decision by the Board of Trustees comes a little more than a month after Doane announced the proposed cuts, which were part of a budget prioritization process the liberal arts college in Crete began in February.

The cuts are expected to save $3.6 million over a two- to three-year period.

While the recommendations were approved by the board, it did place a temporary suspension on cuts to allow departments to restructure and redesign programs to make them more financially sustainable. The college will also continue to accept new student enrollment into those programs and will not provide notice to any full-time faculty, according to a press release Tuesday morning.

President Jacque Carter said last month eliminating several majors and minors would help Doane address "financial struggles that made it difficult to achieve a balanced operating budget on an annual basis."