Doane board approves $3.6M in budget cuts

To save an estimated $3.6 million over the next few years, Doane University's Board of Trustees approved a plan Monday evening that included eliminating academic programs and administrative units.
The decision by the Board of Trustees comes a little more than a month after Doane announced the proposed cuts, which were part of a budget prioritization process the liberal arts college in Crete began in February.
The cuts total just under 10% of Doane's annual operating budget.
Working with Academic Strategy Partners, a consulting firm that specializes in budget prioritization, Doane asked faculty and staff in 250 academic and operational areas to submit reports on how they support the university's mission, the number of students served, and their expenses.
Three task forces then sorted the reports by priority, before Doane President Jacque Carter and other administrators reviewed and ranked their recommendations for trustees.
While all of the recommendations were approved by the board, trustees did place a temporary suspension on academic program cuts to allow departments to restructure and redesign their units to make them more financially sustainable.
Those plans must be submitted by March 10, with final decisions on a total of 18 academic programs -- which account for 26% of the total savings sought by Doane -- scheduled to be made in April.
The college will also continue to accept new student enrollment into those programs and will not provide notice to any full-time faculty, according to a press release Tuesday morning.
Carter said last month eliminating several majors and minors would help Doane address "financial struggles that made it difficult to achieve a balanced operating budget on an annual basis."
The programs originally slated to be eliminated include: Asian studies; criminal justice; English as a second language; film and media production; gender studies; German; graphics arts and design; health and society; international studies; law, politics and society; philosophy; physics; political science; and religious studies.
Doane also planned to shutter its Honors Program and end its Master of Arts in Counseling, before the board implemented a stay on Monday.
The plan adopted by trustees also calls for merging several majors into single programs -- like biochemistry and chemistry into a single chemistry program, for example, are among four identified -- shifting programs like its Bachelor of Science in Nursing to online-only formats, and reducing costs in several areas, including its Grand Island location.
Doane also will eliminate its forensics program, but will continue to honor forensic student scholarships.
Trustees also approved several plans proposing new ideas for the university, including establishing an eSports team, creating an alumni mentoring program, converting its curriculum from 3-credit hour classes to 4-credit hour classes, and exploring the creation of a financial literacy program for students.
Carter said in a news release that Doane, like other institutions of higher education across the country, is going through a "challenging time."
"While Doane will operate differently moving forward, we remain committed to our mission and vision," he said. "Budget reductions are never easy and we know we are not alone in this struggle, as hundreds of thousands of jobs in higher education have been lost since the pandemic began.
"We will get through this difficult moment together and continue to deliver an exceptional educational experience for our students," he added.
Jill Smith, the chair of Doane's Board of Trustees, said board members appreciated the work that had gone into the budget prioritization process.
"We are supportive of President Carter, university leadership, and our faculty and staff moving forward in this very challenging time for higher education institutions," Smith said.
