Doane board approves $3.6M in budget cuts

Trustees also approved several plans proposing new ideas for the university, including establishing an eSports team, creating an alumni mentoring program, converting its curriculum from 3-credit hour classes to 4-credit hour classes, and exploring the creation of a financial literacy program for students.

Carter said in a news release that Doane, like other institutions of higher education across the country, is going through a "challenging time."

"While Doane will operate differently moving forward, we remain committed to our mission and vision," he said. "Budget reductions are never easy and we know we are not alone in this struggle, as hundreds of thousands of jobs in higher education have been lost since the pandemic began.

"We will get through this difficult moment together and continue to deliver an exceptional educational experience for our students," he added.

Jill Smith, the chair of Doane's Board of Trustees, said board members appreciated the work that had gone into the budget prioritization process.

"We are supportive of President Carter, university leadership, and our faculty and staff moving forward in this very challenging time for higher education institutions," Smith said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.