Doane board approves $3.6M in budget cuts; spares academic programs for now

But, the board said it still “wishes to maintain the quality of the educational experience for students at Doane,” and said it would allow faculty to work with deans to come up with restructuring or redesigning plans by March 10.

Final decisions on the 18 academic programs — which account for 26% of the total savings sought by Doane — would be finalized by trustees at a meeting in April.

“The expectation of budget savings remains,” trustees said in the resolution adopted Monday.

Tim Hill, a professor of political science, one of the programs that was targeted for elimination, said he and other faculty appreciate the opportunity to demonstrate that their programs “can be both efficient and effective.”

“I have no doubt that, with a clearer sense of the financial goals at the heart of this process, we can do so under any set of criteria that is fairly applied,” Hill said in an email.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other programs recommended for cuts include: Asian studies; criminal justice; English as a second language; film and media production; gender studies; German; graphic arts and design; health and society; international studies; law, politics and society; philosophy; physics; and religious studies.