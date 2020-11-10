 Skip to main content
Doane board approves $3.6M in budget cuts; spares academic programs for now
Doane University Crete

Doane University, Crete

Pell grant students: 30%

Students with federal loans: 81%

Cost to attend: $42,410

Price after financial aid: $22,724

6-year graduation rate: 59%

Median debt: $17,000

Began repayment in five years: 73%

Average earnings after 10 years: $48,200

To save an estimated $3.6 million over the next three years, Doane University’s Board of Trustees approved a sweeping plan Monday evening that included eliminating academic programs and administrative units.

The board chose to temporarily hold off shuttering 18 majors and minors programs that were slated to be cut until April, however, giving faculty and staff an opportunity to restructure or redesign the units to make them more financially sustainable.

The resolution from trustees came a little more than a month after Doane’s administration announced the recommended cuts at the end of a budget prioritization process the liberal arts college in Crete began in February.

Working with Academic Strategy Partners, a consulting firm that specializes in budget prioritization, Doane collected data from faculty and staff across 250 academic and operational areas, sorted them by priority, and then President Jacque Carter and other administrators ranked each for trustees.

According to Carter, the recommendations were meant to correct “financial struggles that made it difficult to achieve a balanced operating budget,” trimming as much as 10% from Doane’s annual budget of more than $40 million.

Trustees said Monday the prioritization process was “not only to improve campus efficiency and effectiveness, but to significantly influence the University’s future position in higher education.”

But, the board said it still “wishes to maintain the quality of the educational experience for students at Doane,” and said it would allow faculty to work with deans to come up with restructuring or redesigning plans by March 10.

Final decisions on the 18 academic programs — which account for 26% of the total savings sought by Doane — would be finalized by trustees at a meeting in April.

“The expectation of budget savings remains,” trustees said in the resolution adopted Monday.

Tim Hill, a professor of political science, one of the programs that was targeted for elimination, said he and other faculty appreciate the opportunity to demonstrate that their programs “can be both efficient and effective.”

“I have no doubt that, with a clearer sense of the financial goals at the heart of this process, we can do so under any set of criteria that is fairly applied,” Hill said in an email.

Other programs recommended for cuts include: Asian studies; criminal justice; English as a second language; film and media production; gender studies; German; graphic arts and design; health and society; international studies; law, politics and society; philosophy; physics; and religious studies.

Additionally, Doane planned to close its Honors Program and end its Master of Arts in Counseling.

As part of the recommendations put forward by Doane administrators and approved by the board, majors such as biochemistry and chemistry will be merged into a single program, while programs such as the Bachelor of Science in Nursing will shift to an online-only format.

Doane will also eliminate its forensics program and reduce costs across several other academic areas, including at its Grand Island location.

The budget prioritization process also calls for new initiatives at Doane, including establishing an esports team, creating an alumni mentoring program, converting its curriculum from 3-credit hour courses to 4-credit hour courses and exploring the creation of a financial literacy program.

Carter said in a news release that Doane, like other institutions of higher education, is going through a "challenging time."

"While Doane will operate differently moving forward, we remain committed to our mission and vision," he said.

Jill Smith, the chair of Doane's Board of Trustees, said members appreciated the work that had gone into the budget prioritization process.

"We are supportive of President Carter, university leadership and our faculty and staff moving forward in this very challenging time for higher education institutions," Smith said.

