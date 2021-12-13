Diverse recruitment, teacher burnout among challenges next LPS superintendent will have to face, community members say

Transparent and truthful. Competent and compassionate. Inclusive and innovative.

These are some of the characteristics residents would like to see in Lincoln Public Schools' next superintendent, which community members identified in an initial input session Monday.

Individuals shared what they see as strengths at LPS, like the district's Community Learning Centers and focus programs, and also outlined challenges the next superintendent will have to face.

Recruiting and retaining diverse teachers rose to the top for many.

"I think it's important that young scholars in the school district, especially those that are of color, have teachers in the school system that look like them in some way, shape or form," said John Goldrich, a counselor and co-founder of the local organization Parenting Across Color Lines.

Over 90% of staff at LPS is white, while only around 64% of students are, said Brittany Cooper with Nebraskans for Peace, and closing those gaps will remain a challenge going forward.

"All the students can benefit from people who have come from a different background culturally," she said.