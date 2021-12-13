Diverse recruitment, teacher burnout among challenges next LPS superintendent will have to face, community members say

Transparent and truthful. Competent and compassionate. Inclusive and innovative.
These are some of the characteristics residents would like to see in Lincoln Public Schools' next superintendent, which community members identified in an initial input session Monday.
Individuals shared what they see as strengths at LPS, like the district's Community Learning Centers and focus programs, and also outlined challenges the next superintendent will have to face.
Recruiting and retaining diverse teachers rose to the top for many.
"I think it's important that young scholars in the school district, especially those that are of color, have teachers in the school system that look like them in some way, shape or form," said John Goldrich, a counselor and co-founder of the local organization Parenting Across Color Lines.
Over 90% of staff at LPS is white, while only around 64% of students are, said Brittany Cooper with Nebraskans for Peace, and closing those gaps will remain a challenge going forward.
"All the students can benefit from people who have come from a different background culturally," she said.
Others raised concerns about teacher burnout, substitute shortages and a rise in behavioral issues as LPS continues to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.
Zac Wolfe, whose wife is an LPS employee, added that managing budget cuts will be a challenge for the next district leader.
"Each year schools are having to cut budgets, cut positions as they're told over and over again that they have less resources, less money to use than the year before," Wolfe said. "And that's creating a lot of stress on teachers and students as well."
Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates -- the Illinois-based search firm leading the effort to replace outgoing superintendent Steve Joel -- will use the feedback it gathers from the virtual session on Monday afternoon, two in-person forums on Monday and Tuesday and meetings with other groups to craft a district leadership profile that will serve as a "roadmap" for candidates.
Around 40 people from the community and LPS took part in Monday's Zoom forum. The search firm is also meeting with nearly 30 focus groups this week -- from students to local organizations -- to gauge their feedback.
During Monday's first forum, community members praised the district's investment in focus programs -- like The Career Academy -- and Community Learning Centers, which provide afterschool programming for students.
"Those are invaluable," said Tonya Ngotel, whose children attended Prescott Elementary School. "I think that's a huge resource and asset for the community that we live in."
Others praised parent involvement in the district, while some called for stronger communication on what students are taught.
One commenter said the next superintendent should emphasize closing achievements gaps -- especially in reading -- among students of color while promoting a science-based approach to literacy.
Meanwhile, one speaker decried the politicization of the classroom, while another called on LPS to ensure equity in schools.
At the end of the session, participants were asked to share characteristics they'd like to see in a superintendent. Communication skills came to mind for many, as well as transparency, inclusivity, cultural awareness and even resiliency.
Resiliency is a pertinent trait considering the challenges that Joel has had to face in his 11 years at LPS -- from a historic fire to an unprecedented pandemic.
"We need somebody who is resilient because they're going to make mistakes," said John Harris Sr., founder of the nonprofit Encouragement Unlimited. "And it's not what happens when you fall down, it's what you've learned when you get back to your feet."
