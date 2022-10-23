District 5 state ed board: Penner, Raikes offer ideas to address teacher shortages, rebuild trust

AURORA — At the center of the race for the District 5 seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education are two words: teachers and trust.

Staffing shortages — one of education's most pressing post-pandemic issues — continue to plague Nebraska schools, both urban and rural. Meanwhile, the controversy over health education standards has many wondering how the Nebraska Department of Education and the board can restore the public's trust.

Those are just some of the issues on the minds of incumbent Kirk Penner of Aurora and challenger Helen Raikes of Ashland in District 5, which covers a wide swath of Southeast Nebraska, including south Lincoln.

Penner, 53, who served for 16 years on the Aurora Public Schools Board of Education, was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to the board last December after Patricia Timm of Beatrice resigned, citing personal health reasons.

When Penner joined the board in January, he quickly emerged as a critic of the state Education Department, putting forward a motion to permanently abandon writing health education standards, which he says the board does not have the authority to do.

The motion was struck down 7-1.

The first draft of the standards sparked a wave of backlash for including lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation that critics considered ideologically motivated.

The references were largely eliminated in a second draft, but the standards were eventually tabled altogether over questions about the process to draft them.

The Legislature directs the board to write standards in core subjects like reading, writing, mathematics and science. It has written standards in other subjects like fine arts, but unlike in core areas, districts are not required to adopt them.

"I think the board would be very wise to permanently reject those health standards and let people understand that we want the local school districts to do a lot of this," Penner told the Journal Star.

He says his conservative values and belief in local control more closely match the values of his district. He said the renewed focus on the state board will ultimately be good for accountability.

"Sunlight is good," he said. "So I think ultimately education is going to benefit from this because we're getting parental involvement and we're pushing for some more local control."

Among Penner's priorities if he's elected to a four-year term include directing state funding to career and technical education and addressing teacher shortages.

Penner says the board's rules and regulations committee could possibly look at allowing teachers to take the Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators test again to acquire another endorsement instead of going back to school, for example.

That "saves the teacher money" and gives superintendents flexibility in hiring, Penner argued.

"It is a win and everywhere I go, they like it," he said.

Penner said he would like to see a Nebraska superintendent throw their name in the hat to be the next state education commissioner after Matthew Blomstedt announced he would step down this January. He said having someone local would "go a long way to earn our trust back."

Penner, a Republican on the officially nonpartisan board, is the president of Penner Bathing in Aurora, which manufactures bath equipment for assisted living facilities, nursing homes and hospitals.

He is one of four conservative candidates endorsed by the Protect Nebraska Children political action committee running against candidates endorsed by the state teachers union.

His opponent, Raikes, 78, said she jumped into the race to finish the work of her late husband Ron Raikes, a state senator who previously chaired the Legislature's Education Committee.

Raikes, a retired early childhood education professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, told the Journal Star she likes to challenge incumbents "because the purpose isn't to do something easy." She previously ran unsuccessfully against state Sen. Bruce Bostelman in District 23 in 2020.

Raikes says the state board does have the authority to write health standards, but acknowledged "missteps" happened along the way and trust must be restored. Better communication would help with that, Raikes said.

While sex education should be left up to local districts and ultimately to parents, Raikes said many other states have health standards and they would ultimately be voluntary for districts to adopt. Most of the proposed standards were not controversial — dealing with things like nutrition and sleep — she added.

"And so I would say, 'Sure, why wouldn't we have health standards?'" she said.

There's a lot under the purview of the board that could be done to tackle staff shortages in schools, Raikes said.

Eliminating certification hurdles — like restrictions for teachers who move in from another state — could be useful, she added.

Other ideas include future-teacher clubs at local schools, financial incentives and consultant support for graduates and new teachers.

Better early childhood access, enhanced career and technical education, and communication between the state board and local districts could also go a long way in helping jump-start workforce development, according to Raikes.

Raikes, an independent, disputed Penner's claim that he more closely represented District 5's values, saying that his "set of beliefs and policy mandates have come from out-of-state rhetoric, transplanted to Nebraska, and moreover, does not carry out the principle of Nebraska's nonpartisanship."

Penner said he believes the health standards could eventually come back despite being tabled by the board over questions about the standards writing process.

But that depends on November, he said.

Four Republicans endorsed by the Protect Nebraska Children PAC — Penner, Marni Hodgen, Elizabeth Tegtmeier and Sherry Jones — are running.

In District 6, Jones and Danielle Helzer, both of Grand Island, are running for the chair vacated by Maureen Nickels, who decided not to run again.

Tegtmeier of North Platte faces off against incumbent Robin Stevens of Gothenburg in District 7. Meanwhile, incumbent Deborah Neary faces a challenge from Hodgen in Omaha's District 8.

Raikes and Penner were the lone candidates in the primary, meaning they both advanced. Penner beat Raikes by more than 11,000 votes.