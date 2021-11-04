Discrimination policy change at state college system draws criticism from Ricketts, religious groups

“Right now, we are held to what the requirements are,” he said, adding the college planned to bring amended language to the board to address the concerns raised by opponents.

Thursday evening, the state college system issued new policy language that identifies gender identity discrimination as involving "unfavorable treatment because of a person's gender identity, appearance, mannerisms, or other gender-related characteristics."

The Nebraska Family Alliance and the Nebraska Catholic Conference also said they oppose policy language allowing employees to designate the name and gender identity they go by in certain state college information and communication systems.

The proposed policy says an employee’s chosen name and gender identity “can and should be used whenever possible in the workplace,” but isn’t absolute nor is it mandatory.

Employees are still required to provide their full legal name when they apply for a job or benefits and may be required to use their biological sex at birth in certain information systems.

Turman said the policy change for employees follows the approval of an identical policy for students adopted by the Board of Trustees in July.