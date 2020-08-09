Details of learning in a pandemic: Busing, substitute teachers, air flow and sanitizing classrooms

District officials will not require 6 feet of distance between students sitting on a bus, but they will require masks, will allow just two students per bench rather than three and will space students out on different benches and will open windows when possible, said Liz Standish, associate superintendent of business affairs.

There will be assigned seating and children from the same household will be seated together. There will be a plastic sheet installed behind the driver’s seat, and the first passenger seat directly behind the driver will be used as a sanitation station for students.

LPS transports special-education students, English language learners, students in early childhood programs, those who attend The Career Academy and other focus programs, as well as students who are assigned to schools more than 4 miles from their homes.

A quarter to a third of the buses are filled to capacity on any given day, and the capacity of all those buses will be reduced by the two-per-seat requirement, said Ryan Robley, LPS director of transportation.

The most crowded buses typically are those that take students from Air Park to Schoo Middle School, he said. LPS added one route there, but has not had to reduce the number of students who ride the bus.