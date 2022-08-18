Department of Education clears debt of Nebraskans who attended ITT

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.
While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.
Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Nebraska using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.
#7. Concordia University, Nebraska (Seward)
- Acceptance rate: 78% (1060-1350 SAT)
- Net Price: $21,786
#6. College of Saint Mary (Omaha)
- Acceptance rate: 49% (— SAT)
- Net Price: $14,299
#5. University of Nebraska at Omaha (Omaha)
- Acceptance rate: 83% (840-1100 SAT)
- Net Price: $12,899
#4. University of Nebraska at Kearney (Kearney)
- Acceptance rate: 85% (990-1170 SAT)
- Net Price: $15,890
#3. Nebraska Wesleyan University (Lincoln)
- Acceptance rate: 68% (1070-1240 SAT)
- Net Price: $24,015
#2. University of Nebraska - Lincoln (Lincoln)
- Acceptance rate: 78% (1120-1360 SAT)
- Net Price: $17,093
#1. Creighton University (Omaha)
- Acceptance rate: 74% (1170-1350 SAT)
- Net Price: $32,145
You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Nebraska