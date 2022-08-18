Department of Education clears debt of Nebraskans who attended ITT

Attorney General Doug Peterson announced Thursday that the Department of Education will discharge all federal student loans for those who attended ITT Technical Institute.

The 1,340 Nebraskan borrowers who attended the school from 2005 until its closure in 2016 will have their loans discharged — amounting to $25,100,000 in cancellations.

Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Education will clear nearly $3.9 billion in debt for 208,000 borrowers. No further action is necessary as loans are automatically cancelled.