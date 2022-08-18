 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Department of Education clears debt of Nebraskans who attended ITT

Attorney General Doug Peterson announced Thursday that the Department of Education will discharge all federal student loans for those who attended ITT Technical Institute.

The 1,340 Nebraskan borrowers who attended the school from 2005 until its closure in 2016 will have their loans discharged — amounting to $25,100,000 in cancellations.

Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Education will clear nearly $3.9 billion in debt for 208,000 borrowers. No further action is necessary as loans are automatically cancelled.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

