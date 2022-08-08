Delayed opening will extend school day by 17 minutes at new Lincoln elementary school

When students begin classes at Lincoln's newest elementary school Aug. 29, they'll be staying 17 minutes longer than their counterparts across the city.

On Friday, Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman announced plans to delay the opening of Robinson Elementary School by two weeks, allowing more time to wrap up construction in core areas.

But while students at Robinson will start two weeks after classes begin across LPS on Aug. 15, they won't have to make up extra days during the school year. Instead, officials will add 17 minutes to the school day at Robinson, where classes will run from 8:15 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

Parents and students will get a look inside the new school at an open house scheduled for Aug. 25.

"I want to thank you for your patience and understanding as Lincoln Public Schools and Kingery Construction work to get the school open as soon as possible," Principal Jeff Vercellino said in an email message to parents Monday afternoon.

Robinson, located near 102nd and Holdrege streets, is expected to welcome about 290 students when it opens later this month.

Officials said Friday that the district's other new school, Lincoln Northwest High School, will open as planned Aug. 15.