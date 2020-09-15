Defense department renews $92M contract with NU for military research

On Tuesday, the research institute announced it had been awarded an early renewal of its five-year, $92 million contract connecting research done across the NU system to the men and women of the armed forces.

"Today, we're announcing the University of Nebraska has delivered for our United States Department of Defense warfighters, and we're going to continue to do so well into the future," NU President Ted Carter said.

The renewal marks the third round of "investment" into the research institute by the defense department since the institute was founded in 2012, and signals further confidence in the institute, Carter added.

"When DOD needs a project done, they call the University of Nebraska and they call NSRI," he said.

After an initial $84 million from StratCom to conduct research on combating weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear, biological, chemical and cyber weapons, NSRI’s contract was renewed for $92 million in 2018.

Over the last eight years, the research institute has worked on a total of 110 contracts for more than 40 customers in the defense department and federal government, involving more than 350 faculty, researchers and students in a wide array of projects.