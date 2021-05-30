Decade after district office fire, Joel reflects on navigating LPS through even greater challenge: a pandemic

"Dr. Joel was exactly the right leader at the right time to bring us through this situation successfully."

'What a great opportunity'

Joel, who is 66, takes his job one year at a time.

He has no immediate plans to retire, he says. And while summers are fairly busy, he and his wife are looking forward to spending time with their five grandchildren, something they weren't always able to do during the pandemic.

Joel never expected to be at LPS for more than a decade, he said, but is now likely to wrap up his more than 30-year career as a superintendent in a district he calls "the best in the country."

He never expected to have a pandemic possibly bookend a tenure in Lincoln that started with another disaster 10 years ago, a fire that brought a school district to its knees.

"Coming to Lincoln is a place that I think people would say, 'What a great opportunity to end your career here,'" he said. "Because there's no better education system or supportive community in America than in Lincoln."