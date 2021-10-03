Deal kept: Lincoln Catholic school students meet fundraising goal. Principal spends night on roof.

So, with the goal reached, Naumann climbed into a Klug's Tree Service lift at 8 p.m. as dozens of students and parents looked on.

People continued to drive by and check on their principal — mostly to make sure he hadn't sneaked into the warm recesses of the school — but by 10:30 p.m., Naumann said the visits stopped.

Time to hit the sack.

"I had a deck chair and an old-school sleeping bag," he said. "It did the trick."

He fell asleep around midnight and woke up at about 3 a.m. But no getting down quite yet: Naumann had to stay on the roof until the bell in the church's tower chimed at 8 a.m. Rules are rules.

When the sun came up, he snapped a picture with his phone. And when the bell finally tolled, he started his day like any other student or teacher at St. Joseph's: he went to Mass.

In past years, money raised has gone toward needs around the school, such as renovating a computer lab or resurfacing a parking lot.

Although the school hasn't determined how it will spend the money this time around, Naumann said there are a few ideas, including replacing some playground equipment, purchasing new window coverings and replacing a roof unit.