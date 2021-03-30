Deadline to apply for Nebraska Promise extended to May 1

The University of Nebraska extended the deadline to apply for the Nebraska Promise program, which guarantees tuition will be covered for in-state students with family incomes of $60,000 or less.
All four NU campuses, as well as the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, have extended the deadline to apply from April 1 to May 1, the university said in a news release Tuesday.
To qualify, students must apply for admission as a full-time student and complete the Free Application for Financial Student Aid, or FAFSA, and maintain a 2.5 grade-point average.
NU President Ted Carter announced the program in April 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic had forced the university to cancel in-person classes for the spring semester.
In its first year, more than 7,000 students qualified for the Nebraska Promise, which was an 18% increase over the number of students who qualified under a previous needs-based aid program.
Other area postsecondary institutions, including Nebraska Wesleyan University and Union College, announced similar programs following in NU's footsteps.
"These are unusual times, and we want to provide students and families with as much flexibility as possible as they plan for college," Carter said. "I encourage students to take advantage of this additional opportunity to qualify for critical financial aid."
FAMOUS UNL ALUMNI: