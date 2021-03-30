Deadline to apply for Nebraska Promise extended to May 1

The University of Nebraska extended the deadline to apply for the Nebraska Promise program, which guarantees tuition will be covered for in-state students with family incomes of $60,000 or less.

All four NU campuses, as well as the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, have extended the deadline to apply from April 1 to May 1, the university said in a news release Tuesday.

To qualify, students must apply for admission as a full-time student and complete the Free Application for Financial Student Aid, or FAFSA, and maintain a 2.5 grade-point average.

NU President Ted Carter announced the program in April 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic had forced the university to cancel in-person classes for the spring semester.

In its first year, more than 7,000 students qualified for the Nebraska Promise, which was an 18% increase over the number of students who qualified under a previous needs-based aid program.

Other area postsecondary institutions, including Nebraska Wesleyan University and Union College, announced similar programs following in NU's footsteps.