Danek, Mayhew fend off challengers as all four incumbents win reelection to Lincoln school board

"It's very reassuring that it appears that our message of experienced leadership was resonating with voters," said Mayhew, a restaurant owner and former computer consultant.

Looming budgets and determining what schools will look like this fall will dominate the board's priorities, Mayhew added, calling it an "exciting but a challenging time for our district.

"I know a lot of people have mask fatigue, and we want to normalize as soon as possible," he said.

Danek's challenger Christina Campbell said she was "extremely proud" of the race she ran and the turnout on Election Day.

"It has been a tremendous privilege for me to meet so many community members door to door and hear their stories and concerns," said the legislative administrative aide who hopes to stay involved in politics.

With the general election behind it, the board will elect new board leadership later this month. Mayhew and Danek, who have both chaired the board multiple times, are open to serving in that role again. Danek, a community volunteer who retired from the Auxiliary to the American Postal Workers Union Executive Board in 2019, also added it could be time for a new face to take those reins.