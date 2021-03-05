Danek faces two challengers to represent northeast Lincoln district on LPS school board

She wants to look for additional opportunities to increase access to apprenticeships and other experiences for students starting in middle school and embrace innovation by supporting and creating multiple pathways in agriculture and industry; and to empower neighborhoods and parents.

Yellow Robe has two sons, one in middle school and one in elementary school, at LPS. She earned her bachelor’s, master's and doctoral degrees at UNL.

Campbell, a registered Republican who served in the Nebraska National Guard, said she has also worked in corrections and has seen how schools have failed students.

Her main priority is making sure all students are back in school.

“I want to focus on getting kids back into school safely and making sure they are thriving, because when they aren’t thriving, we all suffer,” she said.

She said she thinks children should have been in school despite the pandemic.