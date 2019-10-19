Support Czech language classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln by attending the annual Czech Language Foundation recognition banquet Sunday, Oct. 27 at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.
A silent auction will begin at 5 p.m., and dinner of authentic Czech cuisine will be served at 6 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Keynote speaker Dr. Hana Waisserova from UNL’s Modern Languages Department will present “The Czech American Culture of the Bohemian Alps.” Also attending will be Dr. Mila Saskova-Pierce, former UNL Czech professor and current Honorary Czech Consul for Nebraska.
Everyone is welcome. For tickets, contact Layne Pierce, president of the Czech Language Foundation, at layne.pierce@yahoo.com or 402-770-5029.