{{featured_button_text}}

Support Czech language classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln by attending the annual Czech Language Foundation recognition banquet Sunday, Oct. 27 at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.

A silent auction will begin at 5 p.m., and dinner of authentic Czech cuisine will be served at 6 p.m.

Keynote speaker Dr. Hana Waisserova from UNL’s Modern Languages Department will present “The Czech American Culture of the Bohemian Alps.” Also attending will be Dr. Mila Saskova-Pierce, former UNL Czech professor and current Honorary Czech Consul for Nebraska.

Everyone is welcome. For tickets, contact Layne Pierce, president of the Czech Language Foundation, at layne.pierce@yahoo.com or 402-770-5029.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments