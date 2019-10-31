Cataloging the future

Title: Development and Project Implementation.

Code: INRR 482.

Instructor: Andrew Saunders, Union College.

Coursework: As they prepare to live and work abroad for three months, students examine the history of global development programs and learn how to think strategically about assisting underdeveloped countries and populations.

From the instructor: "When people ask me about it, I tell them to think of it like a business degree," Saunders said. "It's wide open and you can do whatever you want with it."