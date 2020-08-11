Crowd of protesters outside LPS district office and illustration that it won't be a normal school year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the eve of a new school year, the scene outside the Lincoln Public Schools district office Tuesday evening was a stark reminder that what would soon unfold would be wildly different than anyone has experienced.

Music blared, bottled water sat on tables, and parents, teachers and community members — nearly all of them wearing face masks — gathered outside the district office to protest the district’s decision to reopen schools.

More than 30 speakers argued that the district wasn’t ready, didn’t have all the necessary sanitizing equipment in place, that teachers were fearful and overwhelmed by the task of readying for a school year that will put them at risk and require them to put themselves, their families and students at risk.

“Safeguards are not in place and we as a district are not ready,” said a tearful Carrie Brison, a special-education teacher at Lincoln High School who said three of her students had mask exemptions and she didn't get to have a face shield. “We can be better and we should be better. Delay the start of school or start remotely.”

Liz Wysong Hoffart, a teacher at Kahoa Elementary School and daughter of longtime school board member Sally Wysong, for whom an elementary school is named, implored the board to delay the start of school.