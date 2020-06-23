Crowd at school board renew calls for elimination of school resource officer program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked Black Lives Matter protests across the nation has renewed calls to end the Lincoln Public Schools school resource officer program.

More than 20 people came to the Lincoln Board of Education meeting Tuesday making many of the same arguments made two years ago when LPS and the city created an interlocal agreement to improve school safety that added school resource officers to middle schools.

But speakers Tuesday — many of them young people mobilized by Black Lives Matter protests that continue around the nation — argued that this is the time to dismantle institutional racism, including school resource officer programs that they argue exacerbate the school-to-prison pipeline for students of color and those with disabilities.

“We are at an historic moment in which we and others around the country are asking to dismantle systems that disproportionately criminalize Black bodies and Black children in particular,” said Sarah Zuckerman, an assistant professor in the education college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

She asked that middle school officers be removed from middle schools and their long-time presence in high schools be reexamined, saying their presence leads to more, not fewer problems.