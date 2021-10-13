Critics of mask, vaccination rules draw crowd at UNL's East Campus

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln chapter of Turning Point USA held an event to spark conversations critical of the COVID-19 response at the East Campus Union on Wednesday.

The event drew about 200 people, most of whom were unmasked -- in defiance of both UNL and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department directives.

"I was thrilled with the turnout and so pleased with the attentiveness and attendance we had," said Kathleen Kauth, an organizer of the event.

A panel of three speakers took to the stage for nearly two hours to argue against masks and vaccines for religious exemptions. Among them was Dr. Peter McCullough, who has been a vocal opponent of mask mandates throughout the pandemic.

Other speakers included Stephen Petty of Engineering and Expert Services Inc., who criticized masks, and Martin A. Cannon of Thomas More Society, a proponent for looser religious exemptions to vaccination rules.

More broadly, the event focused primarily on ending mask mandates and fighting increasing COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

"Our freedom is at risk," McCullough said in his presentation.