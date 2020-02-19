Creighton says it will move away from some fossil fuel investments

Months after a widely supported Creighton University student referendum called on the university to divest from coal, oil and gas companies, Creighton announced it plans to shed some of its fossil fuel investments.

On Tuesday, Creighton announced it would reduce its investments in fossil fuel companies from 8.9% to 5.7% of its portfolio, effective on Friday, when its Board of Trustees will meet.

The change marks a reversal from the Creighton administration’s earlier stance. Last year, the university's president, the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, rejected the students’ call to divest the endowment from fossil fuel companies, saying it did not align with the university’s goal of maintaining a diversified investment portfolio.

In a statement about the decision to divest, Creighton said the reduction was part of a “thoughtful, multifaceted approach” to its overall sustainability plans, which includes an energy master plan and reducing the university’s carbon footprint, as well as other measures.

Students celebrated the decision but pointed out Creighton’s announcement did not include a commitment to steer clear of future investments in fossil fuel companies.