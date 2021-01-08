Creighton commits to full divestment from fossil fuels, going beyond target set by students

An 11-page referendum supported by 86% of students in the fall of 2019 argued Creighton should freeze new investments in fossil fuels and should divest 2% of its holdings in the top 200 highest carbon-emitting companies.

"The decision and the plan they've committed to is actually better than what we wrote in the student legislation and voted on," said Emily Burke, a senior sociology and justice and society double major from Milwaukee.

"We strategically set the bar low, and they exceeded it on their own, which is encouraging," she added.

Students hope to leverage the win into further action on climate issues on campus, Burke said, including a commitment to become carbon neutral by 2050, and implementing a climate education requirement for all students.

Burke, who is president of GreenJays, a student sustainability group, said action has "revitalized" student activism in these areas, despite the coronavirus pandemic forcing many on-campus events to be canceled last fall.

"Creighton has made the decision to be on the right side of history," she said.