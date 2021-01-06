COVID restrictions mean Lincoln high school open houses for eighth graders will be virtual

The traditional open houses offered by Lincoln’s public high schools to help eighth graders decide whether they want to be Spartans or Silver Hawks, Links or Gators, Knights or Rockets will be held virtually this year.

For years, Lincoln Public Schools have had open enrollment in high school, which means students don’t have to attend the school in the attendance area where they live.

And for most of those years, the high schools have held open houses to let students learn about the high schools and decide which ones might be the best fit.

“It’s basically a way to showcase the school,” said Pat Hunter-Pirtle, director of secondary education. “It has two purposes; one is to talk about curriculum and what’s available there, but it’s also to allow kids to see the opportunities.”

Coaches are typically there to talk with students, clubs have tables set up and representatives available, as do other groups — speech and debate, dance clubs, show choirs.

Eighth graders also get tours of the school.

When Hunter-Pirtle was principal at Southeast, the band played outside as students arrived.