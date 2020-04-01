COVID-19 complicating college student census count

The committee worked with UNL and the local Census Bureau office on outreach efforts starting last fall, while students in the broadcasting program within the College of Journalism and Mass Communications worked on a semester-long project to promote the census for students, she added.

Still, Lancaster County Board Chair Sean Flowerday said it will be tough to get college students counted where they are living while attending college.

As chair of the Complete Count Committee, Flowerday said he’s concerned COVID-19-related closures of several campuses in the Capital City could hurt the county’s census reporting further.

And students still considered dependents by their parents for tax purposes may be classified that way on the census in their household, Flowerday added.

Schafer said the Census Bureau is aware of both problems — the potential undercount in college towns, as well as the potential for duplication of some students — and has built tools to sort through the responses and ensure each student is counted once, only once and in the right place.

David Drozd, a research coordinator at UNO's Center for Public Affairs Research, said the extent of COVID-19's impact on the census won't be apparent until the data are released.

"It's hard to tell at this point how that is actually going to turn out given all the disruptions in living situations, as well as in census operations," he said. "We won't really know or be able to analyze the counts until they are released next spring."

