COVID-19 complicating college student census count

The goal of the 2020 U.S. Census is to “count everyone once, only once and in the right place,” the bureau’s marketing materials say, with the right place being where each person was living April 1.
In this year’s count, the “right place” for nearly 12 million full-time students across the country is where they are pursuing higher education, either their on-campus residence hall or off-campus house or apartment, even if it’s not their permanent address.
But the spread of the coronavirus and the subsequent closing of college and university dormitories across the country displaced thousands of students from where they normally would have been residing on what’s known as Census Day.
The implications of undercounting the student population in cities such as Lincoln and Omaha, both home to multiple institutions that host thousands of students annually, as well as small college towns across the state, could be huge.
Millions of dollars in federal funding are at stake each year, and an undercount of as few as 1,000 people could result in Lincoln losing an estimated $21 million for education needs or infrastructure projects over the next decade, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said last fall.
Counting college students in their rural hometowns rather than the urban centers where they spend most of their year could be felt for the next decade, too, as next year's redistricting process will rely on this year's census.
To ensure Nebraska's count of residents is in line with federal guidelines, university and local government officials are imploring students to complete the census by listing where they would have been living had the spread of COVID-19 not forced them to leave campus.
“It’s so important for university and college students to be counted where they are attending school because they are using those streets, they are using the medical system,” said Josie Gatti Schafer, director of the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
“All that money is tied to the census,” she said, adding there are three ways on-campus students can be counted this year.
* Campus officials can turn over administrative data about who is living in university-sponsored housing.
* Students still living there can respond to the questions online, by phone or mail.
* Or, they wait for a census worker to knock on their door for a face-to-face interview in the weeks ahead.
The NU system, through its own Complete Count working group that included representatives from each campus, coordinated with the Census Bureau to turn over records about who was living in traditional dormitories, suite-style residence halls and even Greek houses this year.
That means more than 11,000 NU students across the state will be automatically recorded at their campus address, including roughly 7,500 students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, according to Lesley Esters, director of assessment and staff development for the Office of Student Affairs.
But Esters said UNL is concerned about how the students who live in apartments or rental houses off-campus may be counted, particularly if those individuals returned to their parents’ homes or elsewhere to ride out the pandemic.
“There’s always the potential when a student relocates, their participation could be impacted,” she said.
NU is encouraging those students through a series of public service announcements and email marketing to fill out the census online, over the phone, or by mail, listing their address as where they were living on campus.
Gaylor Baird said the Lincoln-Lancaster County Complete Count Committee has also worked “to impress upon the public the importance of completing the census ... including the tens of thousands of students that attend college in Lincoln.”
“With the sudden departure of so many students, we are concerned that they will be undercounted,” Gaylor Baird said. “Students should understand that they are supposed to fill out the census based on where they live the majority of the year.”
The committee worked with UNL and the local Census Bureau office on outreach efforts starting last fall, while students in the broadcasting program within the College of Journalism and Mass Communications worked on a semester-long project to promote the census for students, she added.
Still, Lancaster County Board Chair Sean Flowerday said it will be tough to get college students counted where they are living while attending college.
As chair of the Complete Count Committee, Flowerday said he’s concerned COVID-19-related closures of several campuses in the Capital City could hurt the county’s census reporting further.
And students still considered dependents by their parents for tax purposes may be classified that way on the census in their household, Flowerday added.
Schafer said the Census Bureau is aware of both problems — the potential undercount in college towns, as well as the potential for duplication of some students — and has built tools to sort through the responses and ensure each student is counted once, only once and in the right place.
David Drozd, a research coordinator at UNO's Center for Public Affairs Research, said the extent of COVID-19's impact on the census won't be apparent until the data are released.
"It's hard to tell at this point how that is actually going to turn out given all the disruptions in living situations, as well as in census operations," he said. "We won't really know or be able to analyze the counts until they are released next spring."
Journal Star reporter Riley Johnson contributed to this report.
