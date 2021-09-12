COVID-19 case numbers drop at LPS; indoor field trips suspended

Take a look at the number of Nebraska students enrolled in home-school for the 2021-22 school year and how it compares to previous years.
Just more than 100 students at Lincoln Public Schools tested positive for the coronavirus last week, with 1,052 in quarantine, according to the district's online dashboard.
Those numbers are down from the previous week, when 173 students tested positive and 1,436 were in quarantine — both highs for this school year.
Fourteen staff members tested positive last week, as well, with 104 in quarantine.
Amid the surge in cases, the district suspended indoor field trips for all students through the end of the month.
The district announced the change in its weekly message to families.
"This additional and hopefully temporary safety protocol is based on current community conditions, and we will reevaluate at the end of September," the district said.
LPS will look to reschedule any trips set for September if possible.
Fifth graders' annual trip to Haymarket Park for a Lincoln Saltdogs game was canceled earlier this month, also because of COVID-19.
