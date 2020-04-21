Coronavirus causes change in plans for UNL international students hoping to return home

"I was supposed to go to Curtis, Nebraska, and help with agriculture on a farm," she said. "I was looking forward to it, and now I don't know what will be happening."

She also was set to go home to Rwanda in July, but isn't sure she'll be able to do that.

"My family and I aren't happy with it, but it’s the only way to keep me safe," she said. "We hope it will end in June so we can go in July."

Munyaneza's family had a similar reaction.

"They are very frustrated because they are seeing cases rising in the United States. They are calling me every day to check in on me," he said. "I'm worried about it, too."

Although both students' plans for the summer are up in the air, they are trying to make the best of the situation.

"I’m trying to figure out some things I can do over the summer if I don’t have the internship," Munyaneza said. "I'll probably look up videos to learn more about video-making and storytelling."

Ishimwe plans to use cooking and photography as a way to keep herself busy as well as check in on her family and friends.

Even with keeping themselves busy, they both have the same thought: I wish this thing would end.