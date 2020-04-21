You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coronavirus causes change in plans for UNL international students hoping to return home
View Comments
editor's pick

Coronavirus causes change in plans for UNL international students hoping to return home

While many students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln went home once the university shifted to remote learning due to the coronavirus, others had to stay in order to finish out their classes.

Many are international students who aren't able to return home, including David Munyaneza.

Munyaneza, a junior at UNL, is part of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources' Undergraduate Scholars Program for students from Rwanda majoring in integrated science.

Education in a pandemic: Be flexible, be generous, find ways to connect

"For my scholarship program, we are supposed to go back home and do an internship for three months," he said. "But, because of coronavirus, we aren't doing that."

Along with his major in integrated science, Munyaneza has a concentration in agriculture and environmental science communications, which he was hoping to utilize during his internship at MASS Design Group in Rwanda. Because of his interest in visual storytelling, he was going to be working on the visual team.

David Munyaneza

David Munyaneza

"I was really excited that I was going to have an internship until coronavirus," he said. "I was going to have the real experience of what I am passionate about."

Now, Munyaneza is staying on campus with many of the other international students, where he said campus life is very different.

Private colleges remain stable for now, but say fall enrollment is uncertain

Freshman Joy Ishimwe, also part of the Undergraduate Scholars Program, agrees. Her first year at UNL didn't go the way she expected, and she, too, was looking forward to participating in an internship in May.

"I was supposed to go to Curtis, Nebraska, and help with agriculture on a farm," she said. "I was looking forward to it, and now I don't know what will be happening."

She also was set to go home to Rwanda in July, but isn't sure she'll be able to do that.

"My family and I aren't happy with it, but it’s the only way to keep me safe," she said. "We hope it will end in June so we can go in July."

'A last-ditch effort thing': NU researchers create system for sharing ventilator

Munyaneza's family had a similar reaction.

"They are very frustrated because they are seeing cases rising in the United States. They are calling me every day to check in on me," he said. "I'm worried about it, too."

Education in a pandemic: Be flexible, be generous, find ways to connect

Although both students' plans for the summer are up in the air, they are trying to make the best of the situation.

"I’m trying to figure out some things I can do over the summer if I don’t have the internship," Munyaneza said. "I'll probably look up videos to learn more about video-making and storytelling."

Ishimwe plans to use cooking and photography as a way to keep herself busy as well as check in on her family and friends.

Even with keeping themselves busy, they both have the same thought: I wish this thing would end.

Photos: Lincoln under the coronavirus threat

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News