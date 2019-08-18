The Cornhusker Marching Band's annual exhibition performance is 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Memorial Stadium.
The performance will include a preview of the first halftime show of the 2019 football season, favorite Husker songs and a "drill down" contest in which band members follow rapid marching instructions to try to be the last person on the field.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees can enter through gates 3 and 11 starting at 6 p.m.
Following the exhibition, incoming freshmen at Nebraska will participate in a tunnel walk and gather for a photo on the "N" at midfield.
More information on the Cornhusker Marching Band visit unl.edu/band.