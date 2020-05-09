Cook, Frost help celebrate UNL's Class of 2020 during virtual graduation ceremony

Cook talked about how special graduation is, and he said that the only time he saw his father cry was the day Cook graduated from college.

His speech included a few short lists of what has helped him have success.

Cook said that every day there are three questions he asks himself. First, who needs me today? He has to find out who that person is, and take care of them. Second, if Nebraska was hiring a volleyball coach now, would he be doing a good enough job that they would hire him? Third, would I want to be coached by me?

Those are great questions to ask yourself every day, Cook said, no matter what profession you pursue.

As the graduates leave college and enter their professional lives Cook said they needed to take three bones with them. A backbone, to stand up to challenges. A funny bone, so that they are having fun and being passionate about their work.

And a wish bone.

“You need to dream big,” Cook said. “I just talked about Jordan (Larson). In eighth-grade, she’s from Hooper, Nebraska, a one-stoplight town. She told me she was going to win a national championship and be an Olympian. She’s accomplished all of that. She taught me that every person in this state that graduates from Nebraska can dream big.”