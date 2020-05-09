Cook, Frost help celebrate UNL's Class of 2020 during virtual graduation ceremony

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln celebrated its graduating class with a quick-paced, wide-ranging virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday morning.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the thousands of students and their families from gathering in Lincoln as planned, but thousands of people watched the event statewide on TV on NET, and on the Internet through the UNL website.
The ceremony honored the second-largest class in UNL history with nearly 3,500 graduates.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green served as the host for the previously recorded, 27-minute broadcast, taking the graduates along with him to campus landmarks such as Love Library, East Campus and near Memorial Stadium.
Short video clips and photos from past graduation ceremonies, and views of campus, helped graduates feel some of the emotion of the day and reflect on their college experience.
Green invited the graduates to participate in a UNL graduation ceremony at a later date.
There were short recorded messages from several UNL graduates and state officials including University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, Gov. Pete Ricketts, businessman Warren Buffett, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, and Olympic volleyball player Jordan Larson.
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook was the commencement speaker and delivered a fast-paced, energetic speech. Cook, who has led Nebraska to four of its five national championships in the sport, is believed to be the first coach to be the commencement speaker for a UNL graduation.
Cook talked about how special graduation is, and he said that the only time he saw his father cry was the day Cook graduated from college.
His speech included a few short lists of what has helped him have success.
Cook said that every day there are three questions he asks himself. First, who needs me today? He has to find out who that person is, and take care of them. Second, if Nebraska was hiring a volleyball coach now, would he be doing a good enough job that they would hire him? Third, would I want to be coached by me?
Those are great questions to ask yourself every day, Cook said, no matter what profession you pursue.
As the graduates leave college and enter their professional lives Cook said they needed to take three bones with them. A backbone, to stand up to challenges. A funny bone, so that they are having fun and being passionate about their work.
And a wish bone.
“You need to dream big,” Cook said. “I just talked about Jordan (Larson). In eighth-grade, she’s from Hooper, Nebraska, a one-stoplight town. She told me she was going to win a national championship and be an Olympian. She’s accomplished all of that. She taught me that every person in this state that graduates from Nebraska can dream big.”
The online broadcast appeared to run smoothly, and the graduation video can now be viewed at any time on the UNL website.
The names of the graduates were not part of the broadcast, but the graduates were each listed in the graduation program that was available on the UNL website.
The final scene of the virtual graduation came from the columns near Memorial Stadium, where Green conferred degrees to the graduates.
“By authority of the state of Nebraska, invested in the University of Nebraska’s Board of Regents, and upon recommendation from the faculty, I am pleased to confer upon each of you a degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.”
