Controversial proposed health ed standards generate hours of testimony, much of it in opposition

The debate over whether state health education standards should include lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation drew nearly 80 people to the Nebraska Department of Education meeting Friday, where people waited for hours to offer their opinions.
More than three-quarters of the speakers opposed the content in the human growth and development section, which includes addressing gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, as well as sexual activity.
Opponents argued the draft standards pushed a radical ideology on students, that such content should be taught by parents, not educators, and that talking about issues such as gender identity as early as first grade was age-inappropriate.
Several said the teachings were antithetical to the Christian faith and would set schools on a “collision course” with pastors, parents and some teachers.
“More and more responsibility has been taken from parents over the years and given to the school, and parents have been too willing to give up that responsibility,” said Eric Jones. “But not this, this is way too much. Life is confusing enough for these kids without making them doubt something that is as basic as their gender, their sex.”
Supporters said the standards are science-based, inclusive and medically accurate, and are important to help all students feel represented, reduce bullying and suicide attempts, particularly among LGBTQ youth, where such risks are much greater.
While opponents equated having young children accurately name genitalia to the sort of grooming done by pedophiles, proponents said knowing the medically correct terms for body parts will only help children report sexual abuse.
Learning accurate names for body parts is part of helping students understand the difference between a good and bad touch, boundaries and consent, proponents said.
Jaimie Gould said the most immediate change people will see if standards are adopted is that children will be better able to advocate for themselves.
“I can’t imagine why that is controversial,” she said. “As a survivor of sexual assault, please listen carefully to what I’m about to say. These standards will save lives.”
Both proponents and opponents each accused the other side of politicizing the issue.
“There is no place for politics and religion in these standards,” said Julane Hill, a retired health educator who worked at the state department of education.
The Nebraska Department of Education released the first draft of the standards for kindergartners through 12th graders last month, and immediately got pushback.
Within days, Gov. Pete Ricketts called on the State Board of Education to scrap standards he said were developed with the help of “political activists.”
Earlier this week, 28 state senators sent an open letter to the state ed board saying the proposed standards are a backdoor attempt to mandate curriculum that violates the rights of parents to be the primary educators in matters of human sexuality.
Thursday, the Lancaster County GOP forwarded a letter from the Nebraska Family Alliance urging supporters to register their objections to the “politicized, age-inappropriate standards.”
The same day, a group of proponents held a news conference to argue for the benefits of such standards.
“What we know is the research is conclusive,” said Lisa Schulze, the education and training manager for the Women’s Fund of Omaha. “When young people have access to this complete, honest, science-based information they thrive and it supports their well-being. The jury is no longer out on that.”
While opponents questioned why traditional families weren’t mentioned in the standards, proponents argued that teaching about diverse family structures — including co-habitating couples, same-sex couples, foster, adopted and interracial families — helped create affirming learning environments.
This is a first draft and the first time the department has created health education standards. Unlike standards in core subjects including math, science, reading, writing and social studies, they aren’t mandated.
Instead, districts could choose to adopt them, or use them as a framework to create their own.
The proposed standards cover many topics, everything from environmental and community health, food and nutrition, the importance of exercise and getting a good night’s sleep, to substance-abuse prevention, social-emotional and mental health and disease prevention.
Sexual development and activity are included, too, with standards on sexual reproduction, abstinence, birth control and preventing sexually transmitted diseases. Those issues also got pushback during Friday’s testimony.
But it’s the lessons on gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation and gender stereotypes that have generated the most controversy.
The standards ask students to think about ways to promote dignity and respect for people of all genders and gender expression, and state education department officials said they were designed for looking at issues from multiple perspectives and being inclusive.
Since the department released the draft, more than 4,000 people have responded to an online survey; the department has gotten more than 2,000 emails.
Following more than four hours of testimony Friday — which board members reduced from five minutes per speaker to two minutes to accommodate everyone — several board members said they wanted the public to know they’d listened.
Board member Jacquelyn Morrison of Lincoln said she noticed a theme of fear by many of the speakers on both sides of the issue, and that’s why it’s important to make sure they feel their voices are heard.
Board member Patti Gubbels, of Norfolk, said she wanted to make sure the final standards would be a document that districts will use.
“I have faith that we will come out with a next draft that will give us lots of opportunity for discussion,” she said. “I believe in the process and think it’s important for us to put other the best health education standards we can so districts will adopt them.”
Gubbels and some other board members said there were issues raised they will review, including the age-appropriateness of some of the standards.
Board member Patsy Koch-Johns, of Lincoln, said one of the comments resonated with her: That the standards should be viewed with the idea of reducing harm.
“We don’t want to throw things out because one person disagreed with it, or it was a little bit shocking,” she said. “We want to think of the children we are representing.”
Deborah Neery said she wrote down words used during testimony, words including ‘perverts,’ ‘mental disorder,’ disgusting,’ ‘crap,’ and ‘crimes against nature,’ which she found hurtful.
“If these are the words we are using, maybe there is a strong need for education and standards around these ideas,” she said.
The department will analyze the feedback, come up with common themes and use that as a basis to revise the standards, Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said. A second draft won’t likely be ready until at least June.
The most important thing to think about is what will be the most effective for kids, he said.
“I don’t want anything that isn’t appropriate for children,” he said.
Education in an upside-down year: Rough times for seniors
Listening to high school seniors describe how they felt about missing the milestones of their senior year made the early impact of the pandemic very real.
Education in an upside-down year: Stepping away from school
Southeast Principal Brent Toalson’s heartbreaking -- but ultimately hopeful -- decision to retire rather than put his son at risk illustrated the hard decisions many educators faced.
Education in an upside-down year: Learning at home
When schools closed last spring, parents faced the herculean task of working from home, watching their young children and supervising remote learning.
Education in an upside-down year: Shortage of substitutes
As the pandemic wore on, teachers had to juggle new technology, in-person and remote learners -- a job that kept getting harder as a substitute shortage put more stress on teachers and threatened the ability of schools to stay open.
Education in an upside-down year: An outbreak
A fascinating look at a COVID-19 outbreak in an early childhood program that put teachers on edge and illustrated the challenges of tracking the virus.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist