Controversial proposed health ed standards generate hours of testimony, much of it in opposition

Board member Jacquelyn Morrison of Lincoln said she noticed a theme of fear by many of the speakers on both sides of the issue, and that’s why it’s important to make sure they feel their voices are heard.

Board member Patti Gubbels, of Norfolk, said she wanted to make sure the final standards would be a document that districts will use.

“I have faith that we will come out with a next draft that will give us lots of opportunity for discussion,” she said. “I believe in the process and think it’s important for us to put other the best health education standards we can so districts will adopt them.”

Gubbels and some other board members said there were issues raised they will review, including the age-appropriateness of some of the standards.

Board member Patsy Koch-Johns, of Lincoln, said one of the comments resonated with her: That the standards should be viewed with the idea of reducing harm.

“We don’t want to throw things out because one person disagreed with it, or it was a little bit shocking,” she said. “We want to think of the children we are representing.”