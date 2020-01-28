Construction of new data center at LPS moves forward

Construction of a $1.1 million backup data center in the basement of the Lincoln Public Schools district office moved forward Tuesday with little discussion from the Lincoln Board of Education.
The board is expected to approve a guaranteed maximum price of $1,146,301 — the top price LPS will pay construction manager Cheever Construction to finish the data center — at its Feb. 11 meeting.
The secondary data center is one of the last vestiges of a May 11, 2011, fire that destroyed the district office building — one of largest fires in the city.
Started by a disgruntled former employee, the fire destroyed nearly everything in the building, including severely damaging the district’s computer system that held all its records, grades, payroll and email servers.
LPS officials worked with University of Nebraska-Lincoln information technology staff to get the system back online and worked from there after the fire.
About a year later, the district built a new off-site data center near Lincoln High School, keeping its backup center at UNL.
But it planned eventually to move that center to the new district office. When LPS designed the new building — on the same plot of land as the old district office but surrounded by new retail space — it set aside space for a secondary data center. Until now, it's been used for storage.
LPS now pays $35,000-$40,000 a year to lease space at UNL and decided it should finish the space in the district office so it can house all its own equipment, said Chief Technology Officer Kirk Langer. Equipment at both data centers will be used, but either one could operate all the LPS computer systems if necessary.
The rest of the basement in the district office is conference and meeting space.
The Lincoln Board of Education recently approved a $78,000 contract with Cheever Construction in Lincoln to be construction manager of the project, and the purchase of a $108,677 generator to use as a backup power supply in the data center.
The money to pay for the data center will come from district depreciation funds and money it has collected in its building fund, said Operations Director Scott Wieskamp.
Wieskamp said they’d like to get the data center finished by summer so they could move all the computer equipment before school is in session.
