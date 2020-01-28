Construction of new data center at LPS moves forward

Construction of a $1.1 million backup data center in the basement of the Lincoln Public Schools district office moved forward Tuesday with little discussion from the Lincoln Board of Education.

The board is expected to approve a guaranteed maximum price of $1,146,301 — the top price LPS will pay construction manager Cheever Construction to finish the data center — at its Feb. 11 meeting.

The secondary data center is one of the last vestiges of a May 11, 2011, fire that destroyed the district office building — one of largest fires in the city.

Started by a disgruntled former employee, the fire destroyed nearly everything in the building, including severely damaging the district’s computer system that held all its records, grades, payroll and email servers.

LPS officials worked with University of Nebraska-Lincoln information technology staff to get the system back online and worked from there after the fire.

About a year later, the district built a new off-site data center near Lincoln High School, keeping its backup center at UNL.