Construction manager would build two new high schools for $125 million

Construction on Lincoln’s two new high schools will cost no more than $125.1 million if the Lincoln Board of Education approves the guaranteed maximum price negotiated by the district and Hausmann Construction.
But that $125.1 million is about $1 million over budget, a gap that includes $3.2 million in contingency funds budgeted for unforeseen costs that may not all need to be spent.
“Some of that contingency is gonna get spent,” LPS Operations Manager Scott Wieskamp told the board Tuesday. “There will be unforeseen things that happen over the next two to three years on these projects. Our goal as a team is not to spend all the $3.2 million of that. Our goal as a team is to even keep it below $2.2 million so that $1 million in red is zero or it’s a positive number that’s black.”
Some board members were unconvinced.
Barb Baier said she was concerned, because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic that will likely mean higher prices on materials and suggested making the cuts now so the district is not in a more difficult position later.
But the bottom line is this: If the project comes in over budget, it’s Hausmann, not the district, that will have to cover the cost.
LPS chose Hausmann as construction manager on the high schools, which are part of the $270 million bond issue voters approved in February.
That means Hausmann oversees the project, bidding work to subcontractors, guaranteeing a maximum price of the work and assuming responsibility for any costs over that amount.
Hausmann and LPS have been negotiating for months, and Wieskamp said he’s delayed bringing it to the board because of those negotiations that began at a price $2 million to 3 million higher.
If necessary, he said, they could make additional cuts related to the site, not the school, in places such as parking, landscaping and grading. Or the project could be divided into phases, so some of the work isn’t done until they are sure they’re on budget, an approach Baier said seemed safer.
The proposed price for the northwest high school on the southern edge of Air Park along Northwest 48th Street is $61,704,215; for the southeast high school near 70th Street and Saltillo Road it’s $63,423,475. The higher price for the southeast school accounts for anticipated increases in construction prices since work will begin later.
The northwest school is slated to open in the fall of 2022, the southeast school in 2023.
The prices include only construction and site development costs and so far, construction costs in millions of subcontracts already approved by the board are lower than district officials estimated, Wieskamp said.
But site development costs — which total $14.6 million for both high schools — are nearly twice what the district had estimated.
That’s largely because of the amount of land involved — the sites for the new schools are nearly twice the size of the land on which North Star and Southwest are built, he said.
The larger sites were needed for shared athletic complexes that are part of the bond projects, but also because the landowners didn’t want to split up the land they wanted to sell.
“What was available was what we had to buy,” he said.
There’s been some discussion about ultimately selling some of the land, using a portion for another school, other district buildings or even shared community spaces, Wieskamp said.
Total cost of the two schools is $136.7 million and includes furnishings and other fees not included in the price. Money available is $135.7 million.
Before the board votes on the proposal Nov. 24, Wieskamp will provide a more detailed accounting of how the district could further trim costs.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
