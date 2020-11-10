Construction manager would build two new high schools for $125 million

Construction on Lincoln’s two new high schools will cost no more than $125.1 million if the Lincoln Board of Education approves the guaranteed maximum price negotiated by the district and Hausmann Construction.

But that $125.1 million is about $1 million over budget, a gap that includes $3.2 million in contingency funds budgeted for unforeseen costs that may not all need to be spent.

“Some of that contingency is gonna get spent,” LPS Operations Manager Scott Wieskamp told the board Tuesday. “There will be unforeseen things that happen over the next two to three years on these projects. Our goal as a team is not to spend all the $3.2 million of that. Our goal as a team is to even keep it below $2.2 million so that $1 million in red is zero or it’s a positive number that’s black.”

Some board members were unconvinced.

Barb Baier said she was concerned, because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic that will likely mean higher prices on materials and suggested making the cuts now so the district is not in a more difficult position later.

But the bottom line is this: If the project comes in over budget, it’s Hausmann, not the district, that will have to cover the cost.