Concordia University receives $2.5 million endowment

Concordia University

Concordia University-Nebraska is partnering with the Bryan College of Health Sciences to allow its students to get dual nursing and biology degrees.

 Courtesy photo

Concordia University has received an endowment gift of $2.5 million — the largest in school history.

The endowment for the university's business department comes from Paul and Mary Ann Koehler, longtime supporters and donors of the Seward-based university.

The department will be renamed the Paul H. and Mary Ann Koehler Department of Business.

In a news release, Paul Koehler said they chose to endow Concordia's business school because they see the need for business owners with Christian values.

"We wanted to provide something that would have a lasting impact on the university," Koehler said in a statement. "We want the business faculty and the administrators at Concordia to create a very dramatic future for the business program."

Jonathon Moberly, dean of the business school, said the administration is grateful for the endowment.

"It's a true blessing," Moberly said in a statement. "Our goal is to get to a point where Concordia is a nationally recognized destination for students who want to be ethical and entrepreneurial servant-leaders in the business world."

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

