Concordia University President Brian Friedrich announced Monday that he is stepping down after 28 years working at the Seward campus.
Friedrich will become president of his alma mater, Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota. He graduated from the school in 1979.
"Serving Concordia University, Nebraska has been a humbling honor and joyful privilege," Friedrich said in a news release. "When (wife) Laurie and I arrived in Seward in 1991, we had no idea of the plans God had for us to serve Him here. Never would we have imagined we would have had such amazing opportunities for service and witness. It has been the thrill of a lifetime."
At Concordia, Friedrich served as the dean of development and college relations, assistant to the president and vice president for institutional advancement before taking over as president in 2004.
Paul Schudel, chair of Concordia Nebraska's Board of Regents, said he was grateful for Friedrich's dedication and strong leadership during his time in Seward, citing enrollment gains, a record endowment, and building projects, including the Walz Human Performance Complex and the Dunklau Center for Science, Math and Business.
Schudel said the board will begin a search for a new president, working with faculty, staff, alumni, supporters and the Concordia University System and Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.