Concordia University on Friday named an interim president to serve in the role that will be vacated by the Rev. Brian Friedrich at the end of the year.
At a meeting earlier this month, the university's Board of Regents appointed Rev. Russ Sommerfeld, assistant professor of theology at Concordia, to serve an interim president while the search is conducted for Friedrich's permanent replacement.
Friedrich announced last month that he was stepping down after 28 years working at the Seward school to become president of his alma mater, Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Sommerfeld joined Concordia's faculty in 2015 after serving 12 years as president of the Nebraska District of The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. Before leading the LCMS Nebraska District, he served as a pastor at congregations in Nebraska and Kansas for 23 years.
The board is forming a presidential search committee that will include two regents, three faculty members and two staff members.