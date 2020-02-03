Concordia University joins schools with competitive esports programs

Concordia University in Seward will launch a competitive esports program this fall, joining a growing number of schools that participate in the popular gaming competitions.

The university hired Ryan Hinds, co-founder and board member of the Nebraska Schools eSports Association and who has coached the esports team at Elm Creek High School, to lead the college’s program.

“Esports is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world and we are excited to provide our students an opportunity to pursue their passion while receiving their degree from a nationally recognized Christian university," said Scott Seevers, Concordia senior vice president for enrollment and marketing.

Newzoo, a gaming and marketing analytics company, said in February that the global esports market was expected to exceed $1 billion in 2019.

At Concordia, students will be able to earn talent-based scholarships for their participation in the program, similar to Concordia’s other programs.

