Concordia University joins schools with competitive esports programs
Concordia University joins schools with competitive esports programs

In this 2018 photo, Midland University coach Nathan Ragsdell leads an esports practice.

 Associated Press file photo

Concordia University in Seward will launch a competitive esports program this fall, joining a growing number of schools that participate in the popular gaming competitions.

The university hired Ryan Hinds, co-founder and board member of the Nebraska Schools eSports Association and who has coached the esports team at Elm Creek High School, to lead the college’s program.

“Esports is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world and we are excited to provide our students an opportunity to pursue their passion while receiving their degree from a nationally recognized Christian university," said Scott Seevers, Concordia senior vice president for enrollment and marketing.

Newzoo, a gaming and marketing analytics company, said in February that the global esports market was expected to exceed $1 billion in 2019.

At Concordia, students will be able to earn talent-based scholarships for their participation in the program, similar to Concordia’s other programs.

Concordia's esports program will consist of teams participating in the League of Legends, Overwatch and Rocketleague, three of the most popular games in college esports. Concordia has joined the National Association of Collegiate Esports, an association that governs more than 5,000 student-athletes at more than 170 member schools.

Two other Nebraska universities have competitive esports programs and are members of the national association: Bellevue University and Midland University.

In Nebraska, 20 K-12 school districts participate in competitive esports, according to the Nebraska Schools eSports Association website.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

